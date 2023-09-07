Kampala Roads To Be Closed Tomorrow As Museveni Celebrates 79th Birthday

President Museveni’s 79th birthday celebration, set to take place at Kololo independence grounds, is expected to cause significant traffic disruptions in Kampala as several roads will be inaccessible to motorists during the event.

The birthday festivities are organized by a group of youths led by Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo, the National Coordinator in the Office of the NRM National Chairman.

Senior Superintendent of Police Godwin Arinaitwe, Kampala Metropolitan Traffic police commander, released the traffic flow plan, announcing that approximately 100,000 guests are anticipated to attend the birthday celebration.

“We are expecting around 100,000 guests who will be coming from different parts of the country. We appeal to the general public to be vigilant but also follow the traffic guidelines,” urged Arinaitwe.

According to the traffic plan, there will be regular traffic flow at Golf Course traffic lights towards Acacia Avenue. However, there will be a diversion around Upper Kololo Terrace, Elgon Terrace, and Lower Kololo Terrace, where no motorists will be allowed to access, except for VVIPs.

Arinaitwe advised those coming from various directions to follow specific routes. Those arriving from Bombo Road should use Old Kira Road, Lugogo bypass, and park at KCCA grounds behind Shoprite. Visitors from Jinja should park at UMA showgrounds.

“If you are coming from the Entebbe side, you can use Kampala Road, Jinja Road traffic lights, Lugogo bypass, and park at KCCA grounds. Those coming from Nansana can use Yusuf Lule Road, Golf Course traffic lights, Nakumatt, Jinja Road traffic lights, Wampeewo roundabout, and park at KCCA grounds or UMA showgrounds.”

The traffic flow plan also outlines diversions for those arriving from Prince Charles Drive, directing them through Archer Road Junction up to Jinja Road police station and onto the main road.

Arinaitwe emphasized the importance of adhering to the traffic flow plan and other guidelines, urging the public to cooperate to ensure a smooth and safe celebration of President Museveni’s 79th birthday.

