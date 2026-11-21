England captain Harry Kane will be out “for the next few months” after undergoing surgery on torn ankle ligaments sustained during Bayern Munich’s 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Cologne on Friday.

The striker, who last month won the Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best player, was forced off after 20 minutes following a challenge from defender Joel Schmied.

The 33-year-old initially tried to continue before limping off the pitch to be replaced by Tom Bischof.

Kane underwent successful surgery. Overnight on a syndesmosis ligament tear in his left ankle and posted on social media on Saturday morning that he would be “back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season”.

“The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027,” Kane wrote on X.

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do – my guy @Edelman11 [Julian Edelman, a former New England Patriots wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP] told me this one!”

Bayern said in a statement, on Friday that Kane would be “sidelined for the next few months”.

His injury came on the same day England were drawn against Norway in the Nations League quarter-finals, with the two legs on 27 and 30 March.

He had scored for England in wins against Croatia and Spain this month to help England finish top of their Nations League group, while also breaking the country’s men’s caps record.

Bayern trailed to a goal from Cologne’s England Under-21 winger Mikey Moore – who is on loan from Tottenham – at the time, before they equalised through a Nathaniel Brown goal in Kompany’s first game back after a five-game absence.

Kompany had been absent after being diagnosed with meningeal irritation – an inflammation of the protective membrane surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Kane has scored four goals and registered eight assists in 10 league appearances this season, while managing four goals and three assists in four Champions League games.

He has had a good fitness record since his move to Germany from Tottenham in August 2023, but he does have a history of ankle issues.

He injured his left ankle playing for Bayern in March 2024, prior to an international break, and missed friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

While at Spurs, the striker was ruled out for two significant spells in the second half of the 2018-19 season, missing seven games when he damaged ligaments in his left ankle and then nine more matches with a lateral ligament injury.

In 2017-18 he missed a month with a similar injury to the right ankle, and endured separate absences of six and four weeks during the 2016-17 campaign.

By BBC Sports