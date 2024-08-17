Close Menu
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    Kane Scores as Kompany Starts Bayern Reign with Win

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Harry Kane was on the scoresheet as Bayern Munich thrashed second-division Ulm in the German Cup in manager Vincent Kompany’s first match in charge.

    England captain Kane made it 4-0 to Bayern late on after two first-half goals from Thomas Muller and a late strike from Kingsley Coman, which ex-Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise assisted.

    Kompany left Burnley for Bayern in the summer after the German side suffered their first trophyless campaign since 2012.

    Twenty-time winners Bayern have failed to make it past the quarter-finals of the German Cup since winning the treble in 2019-20.

    Ulm were promoted to the second division last season for the first time in 23 years.

    Elsewhere, Paris St-Germain thrashed Le Havre in their first competitive match since talisman Kylian Mbappe moved to Real Madrid.

    Forward Lee Kang-in scored inside the first three minutes to give the defending champions an ideal start to their Ligue 1 opener.

    Gautier Lloris equalised in Normandy just after half-time, but late goals from Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and a Randal Kolo Muani penalty gave the visitors a comfortable win.

    Mbappe, PSG’s record goalscorer with 244 goals, moved to Real Madrid on a five-year deal in the summer after his contract with the French club ended.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Dirt Track Racing Legend Scott Bloomquist Killed in Tennessee Plane Crash

    Kane Scores as Kompany Starts Bayern Reign with Win

     
    Zirkzee Scores Late Winner on Debut as Man Utd Beat Fulham in Opener