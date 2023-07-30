After nearly eight months of suspension, Kanye West’s Twitter account, known as Ye, has been reinstated on the social media platform.

The rapper’s account shows his last post on 1st December 2022, just a day before it was suspended due to violations of Twitter’s rules, including incitement to violence.

During the period of suspension, Kanye West’s account was embroiled in controversy as he posted offensive tweets, including a symbol that combined a swastika and the Star of David.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Seattle Concerts Cause Earthquake-Like Seismic Activity

These tweets led to a swift response from Twitter, resulting in the ban.

Additionally, the rapper faced a similar ban on his Instagram account after posting anti-Semitic messages in October, prompting both platforms to remove the offending content.

The suspension from Twitter also had real-world consequences for Kanye West, as clothing giant Adidas cut ties with him, citing their stance against anti-Semitism and hate speech.

The controversial incidents were not isolated, as the rapper had previously faced a 24-hour Instagram suspension for using a racial slur in reference to comedian Trevor Noah.

Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, rebranded the platform as X but has not publicly commented on the reinstatement of Kanye West’s account.

Also Read: Are Travis Scott And SZA Dating? Their Chemistry in New Music Video Sparks Dating Rumors

Earlier, Musk had reinstated former US President Donald Trump’s account after conducting a poll, with the majority voting in favor of the reinstatement. However, Trump stated that he had no interest in returning to the site.

As Kanye West’s Twitter account becomes active again, fans and observers will be closely watching his online activity to see if the rapper chooses to share his thoughts and music on the platform once more.

With his history of provocative tweets and controversies, his return is likely to draw considerable attention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...