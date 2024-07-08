Karlie Redd, an American rapper, dancer, model, and reality star, boasts a net worth of $1.2 million. She is best known for her role as a cast member on the VH1 reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” where she has been a main cast member since its premiere in June 2012. Redd’s prominence in the music world rose after being signed to Birdman’s Cash Money Management. Additionally, she has appeared on the VH1 reality series “Scream Queens” and graced several magazine covers as a model and talented dancer.

Karlie Redd Net Worth $1.2 Milllion Birth Day April 15 Place of Birth New York Nationality American Profession Rapper, Dancer, Model, Reality Star

Early Life

Karlie Redd, born Keisha Lewis, entered the world on April 15th in New York City. The year of her birth remains a topic of debate, which will be explored later in this article. Redd’s mother is from Trinidad, and her childhood was divided between New York and Trinidad until she permanently returned to New York at the age of 12. Redd attended The Harlem School of the Arts and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. By the age of 16, she had booked over 40 modeling gigs in print and television. She later attended the AFI & Los Angeles Film School, graduating with a degree in Directing and Producing.

On-Screen Career

Redd began her on-screen career in 2001 with a role in the movie “Black Spring Break 2,” where she was credited as Keisha “Karlie” Lewis. She gained further popularity after being cast in the VH1 reality show “Scream Queens” and later in the spin-off reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” in 2012. On the show, she dated hip-hop artists Benzino and Yung Joc. Despite being a controversial figure on the show, she earned $40,000 per episode, appearing in 22 episodes over the first nine years, totaling approximately $880,000 in pre-tax earnings.

Also Read: Juelz Santana Net Worth

In 2014, Redd landed her first role in a box office film, appearing in Chris Rock’s “Top Five.” She was also a recurring cast member on the Bounce TV show “Saints & Sinners,” earning $10,000 per episode. Over six seasons, she appeared in 22 episodes. Additionally, Redd appeared in the movies “30 Days in Atlanta” (2014) and “We Are Family” (2017).

Other Talents

As a dancer, Karlie toured with the prestigious Alvin Ailey Dance Company. She has collaborated with artists such as Sean Kingston, Tyrese Gibson, Jamie Foxx, and Claudette Ortiz. Redd released her debut single, “A Girl Has Needs,” on iTunes in July 2012. Although she announced a musical project titled “Karlie Ferrari” in October 2018, it has not been released to date.

Redd has also ventured into entrepreneurship, launching a hair care line called Redd Remy Hairline and opening a women’s clothing store, Mercie Boutique, in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2015. In August 2019, she received a $300,000 advance from the adult company Doc Johnson to produce a line of sex toys. Additionally, she earns income from an OnlyFans account.

Personal Life

Karlie has a daughter named Jasmine, who has appeared alongside her on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” She announced her engagement to Maurice Arkansas ‘Mo’ Fayne in October 2018.

Redd’s age has been a subject of debate, with estimates ranging between 1969 and 1974 for her birth year. IMDb lists her birth year as 1973, while Redd herself claimed to be “in her twenties” in 2012. However, with an adult daughter in college in 2015, co-stars and public records suggest she might be older than she states. In a 2015 “Playboy Plus” spread, she listed her age as 49, which would make her birth year 1966. In a 2019 interview, she claimed to be 45 years old, leaving her true age uncertain.

Karlie Redd Net Worth

Karlie Redd net worth is $1.2 million.