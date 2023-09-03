Karua Differs With Kalonzo on Azimio’s Recognition of Ruto as Legitimate President

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has disagreed with her Azimio la Umoja co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka’s recognition of William Ruto as the legitimate head of state.

Reacting to Kalonzo’s remarks, Karua said it was not true that the opposition now recognizes Ruto as President.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial ceremony of Wiper nominated MCA Constance Mkamburi Mwandawiro in Voi, Taita Taveta county, Kalonzo said they recognise Ruto because of the ongoing bipartisan talks.

“We are going to call everybody to order. And nobody is going to stop these discussions. On that part I must congratulate the President because he has put his foot down anasema mazungumzo iendelee,” Kalonzo said.

“Na kwa sababu ya kuonyesha msimamo huo, ata na sisi tunazidi kumtambua.”

He added that the only hindrance to the talks was DP Rigathi Gachagua who keeps on dismissing the talks.

“We have no issue with anyone, but we have a problem with some people’s remarks. Like the Deputy President’s remarks at a funeral in Ukambani. He spoke words that shocked the people of Machakos, some were just staring at him in disbelief,” he added.

Kalonzo who is leading the opposition side in the talks, said the committee will cover all the issues affecting Kenyans including the high cost of living.

Among the issues to be discussed by the talks-team include; outstanding constitutional matters, electoral justice, entrenching funds into the Constitution, establishment of state offices and fidelity to political parties/coalitions and the law on multi-party democracy.

