Kat Dennings, the versatile American actress, boasts a net worth of $25 million, primarily fueled by her successful career in film and television. While she has portrayed various memorable characters throughout her career, her role in the hit CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls” significantly contributed to her financial success, particularly through syndication royalties.

Kat Dennings Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth June 13, 1986 Place of Birth Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Actress

Kat Dennings Career

Dennings’ career spans a diverse range of roles across film, television, and voice acting. She garnered attention for her performance in films like “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” Her portrayal of Darcy Lewis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films “Thor” and “Thor: The Dark World” further solidified her reputation as a versatile actress.

The pinnacle of Dennings’ television career came with her role as Max Black on “2 Broke Girls,” a role she played from 2011 to 2017. The series’ success in syndication has been a major source of income for Dennings, with significant royalties earned from the show’s extensive reruns.

Syndication Royalties

“2 Broke Girls” achieved remarkable success during its six-season run, totaling 138 episodes. The series was sold into syndication for a record-breaking fee of $1.7 million per episode, with TBS securing the rights. Dennings, along with co-star Beth Behrs, earned $150,000 per episode during the show’s original run. Additionally, they received equity points entitling them to a percentage of the show’s syndication profits.

Also Read: Juliette Lewis Net Worth

The syndication rights deal with TBS amounted to $235.6 million, with both Dennings and Behrs expected to earn approximately $50 million each in royalties over the show’s syndication lifespan. This substantial income from syndication royalties has significantly contributed to Dennings’ overall net worth.

Early Life

Born Katherine Victoria Litwack on June 13, 1986, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Dennings showed early promise as an actress. Her homeschooling allowed her to pursue acting from a young age, leading to her debut appearance on HBO’s “Sex and the City” in 2000. She subsequently starred in the WB sitcom “Raising Dad” and appeared in various guest roles on television shows.

Personal Life

Dennings’ romantic relationships have occasionally drawn public attention, including her previous relationships with co-stars Nick Zano and Josh Groban. In December 2023, she married musician Andrew W.K. Beyond her acting career, Dennings is an avid animal rights activist and maintains interests in painting, reading, and gardening. She has also embraced Transcendental Meditation as part of her lifestyle.

Kat Dennings Net Worth

Kat Dennings net worth is $5 million.