Kate Actress Demands Apology from Tuko Over Defamatory Remarks

Actress Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress has issued a demand letter to TUKO extra over alleged defamatory remarks.

In the letter, Kate through her lawyer Waithera Ngugi claimed the blog used its YouTube channel in the segment ‘Chat with Lilly’ to paint her as an immoral person.

According to Kate, one of the contributors Hussein Yusuf uttered defamatory remarks against her.

“The said statements were made in a public video by Hussein Yusuf, and in the presence of Lily Aisha and Victor Otengo, both employees of Tuko.co.ke, with the intention of portraying our client as an immoral and unethical person,” the demand letter reads in part.

“The defamatory statements were marred with falsehoods and distasteful statements that have caused emotional turmoil to our client and her family.”

The actress is demanding an apology and retraction which should be published on Tuko’s official social platforms and permanently published in two weeks.

Ngugi wants the company to cease and desist from making any defamatory remarks against her client.

“An official statement of a clear and definite apology and retraction of the defamatory statements, to be copied to our client from Hussein Yusuf and pull down and/or permanently delete the defamatory YouTube video and other related threads,” the letter continued.

Kate has threatened legal action should the company fail to comply within the stipulated timeline.

“We have firm and irrevocable instructions to promptly and swiftly, without any further reference to you whatsoever proceed to institute legal proceedings against you with the risk to you as to costs and other incidentals thereto.”

