Katherine Schwarzenegger Net Worth

Katherine Schwarzenegger, also known as Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, is an American author with a net worth of $10 million. She is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver and the grandniece of President John F. Kennedy. Katherine has been married to actor Chris Pratt since 2019.

Early Life

Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger was born on December 13, 1989, in Santa Monica, California. Her mother is Maria Shriver, an American author and journalist, and her father is Arnold Schwarzenegger, an Austrian actor and former Governor of California. Katherine has three younger siblings, including Patrick Schwarzenegger, an actor, and a half-brother, Joseph Baena, who Arnold fathered with the family’s housekeeper, Mildred Patricia “Patty” Baena. Her parents separated in 2011 and finalized their divorce a decade later. Katherine’s maternal grandparents are Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Sargent Shriver, making her a member of the Kennedy family. She graduated from the University of Southern California in 2012.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Career

Katherine has published several books, including:

“Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back” (2010)

“I Just Graduated … Now What?: Honest Answers from Those Who Have Been There” (2014)

“Maverick and Me” (2017)

“The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable” (2020)

“Good Night, Sister” (2023)

She serves as an ASPCA Ambassador and supports the Best Friends Animal Society.

Career Achievements

Katherine’s first book, “Rock What You’ve Got,” was published in 2010 and is a guide to body positivity. She faced body image issues during her school years but now maintains her health through yoga and walking.

Her second book, “I Just Graduated … Now What?” was published in 2014 and offers career advice from various successful individuals. In 2017, she published “Maverick and Me,” a children’s book about the adoption of her dog, promoting the message “adopt, don’t shop.” In 2020, Katherine released “The Gift of Forgiveness,” which includes stories of people who have overcome significant challenges. Her latest book, “Good Night, Sister,” was published in 2023.

Personal Life

Katherine began dating Chris Pratt in 2018, and they got engaged in early 2019. The couple married on June 8, 2019, at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. They spent their honeymoon on the Hawaiian Island of Lanai. Katherine and Chris have two daughters, Lyla Maria (born August 10, 2020) and Eloise Christina (born May 21, 2022). She is also the stepmother to Jack, Pratt’s son from his previous marriage to actress Anna Faris.

Real Estate

In 2018, Chris Pratt purchased a home in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood for $15.6 million. In July 2023, the couple listed the extensively renovated home for $32 million. Originally built in 1995, the house was rebuilt from the ground up and now spans 12,900 square feet, featuring six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. This home was highlighted in an episode of the Netflix home renovation reality series “Get Organized with the Home Edit.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger Net Worth

