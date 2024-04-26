Kathleen Cavendish Siblings: Living in the Shadow of Greatness

Kathleen Cavendish, also known as “Kick” Kennedy, was an American socialite and the second daughter of Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. and Rose Fitzgerald.

She was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, in 1920 and was educated at Riverdale Country School, Noroton Convent of the Sacred Heart and the Holy Child Convent in Neuilly, France.

Kathleen’s time in Britain during her father’s term as Ambassador significantly influenced her life.

She made her debut in London in 1938 and was declared the “debutante of 1938” by the English media.

After her family returned to the United States due to the outbreak of World War II, Kathleen petitioned to stay in London but was overruled by her father.

She later married the Marquess of Hartington, heir apparent to the 10th Duke of Devonshire, in May 1944, but he was killed on active service in Belgium only four months later.

Siblings

Kathleen is the fourth child and second daughter of Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. and Rose Fitzgerald.

She had seven siblings, namely Joseph Jr., John F. Kennedy (JFK), Rosemary, Eunice, Patricia, Robert, Jean and Ted.

Kathleen was nicknamed “Kick” because of her “irrepressible nature” and was known for her athleticism, playing football with her brothers.

She was educated at Riverdale Country School, Noroton Convent of the Sacred Heart and the Holy Child Convent in Neuilly, France.

Kathleen was especially close to her older brother, JFK, and formed the “golden trio” of Kennedy siblings with him and Joseph Jr.

Her siblings, including Kathleen, were expected to set an example for the other six.

Career

Kathleen did not have a traditional career in the sense of a profession or job.

However, her time in Britain during her father’s term as Ambassador significantly influenced the remainder of her life.

While living in England, Kathleen made her debut at the age of 18 and was declared the “debutante of 1938” by the English media.

Her writing skills and restlessness led her to channel her energy into volunteering and public service.

Kathleen worked with the American Red Cross and began a romantic relationship with Lord Hartington, whom she married in May 1944.

Her free-spiritedness and desire for independence sometimes clashed with the expectations placed on her as a Kennedy sibling, but she remained devoted to her family and faith throughout her life.

Plane crash

Kathleen died in a plane crash on May 13, 1948, in France.

She was 28 years old.

Kathleen was the widow of William Cavendish, Marquess of Hartington, whom she married in a civil ceremony in May 1944.

Four months after their wedding, Billy was killed in action by a sniper in Belgium.

Kathleen remained in England after the war and began an affair with Peter Fitzwilliam, a wealthy Protestant who was also a married man.

They were en route to Cannes on a ten-seat plane when they stopped to refuel near Paris.

When the pilot insisted that the turbulent weather conditions had made it too dangerous to continue, Peter and Kick decided to switch to another plane.

However, the second plane crashed in the mountains, and all passengers and crew were killed.

Kathleen’s death was covered up by her family because of the scandalous details surrounding her death.

She was buried in a small churchyard in Edensor, England as Kathleen Cavendish, Marchioness of Hartington.