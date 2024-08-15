Kathryn Dennis Net Worth: The Wealth Of A Southern Charm Star

Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, known for her role as a reality TV star, model, and Southern socialite, has amassed a net worth of $800,000. She gained widespread recognition for her appearance on Bravo’s hit reality series “Southern Charm,” where she was a central figure from 2014 to 2022. Kathryn is also known as the ex-girlfriend of former South Carolina State Treasurer Thomas Ravenel and as a descendant of John C. Calhoun, the seventh Vice President of the United States. Despite not being an official cast member in the first season, Kathryn quickly became a prominent figure on the show, particularly after her relationship with Ravenel and subsequent pregnancy announcement played out on screen. For her role on “Southern Charm,” Kathryn earned a salary of $25,000 per episode.

Early Life

Kathryn Dennis was born on August 5, 1992, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Allison and Luke Dennis. She hails from a prominent family; her grandfather, Rembert C. Dennis, was a highly influential legislator in South Carolina, serving nearly 50 years in both the South Carolina House of Representatives and the South Carolina Senate. Kathryn attended Berkeley High School, graduating in 2009, before enrolling at the University of South Carolina. There, she studied fashion, journalism, and communication. During her college years, Kathryn was actively involved in various activities, including volunteering for the Red Ribbon Week Campaign and the Andre Bauer For Governor Campaign. She also served as the creative director and recruitment chairperson for the University of South Carolina College Republicans and participated in fundraising efforts for causes like Race for the Cure. In addition to her academic pursuits, Kathryn modeled for the 2012 benefit Couture for a Cure.

Kathryn Dennis Career

Before rising to fame on “Southern Charm,” Kathryn worked as a page at the South Carolina Senate and interned in the Lieutenant Governor’s office. Her entry into the world of reality TV came in 2014 when she appeared as a guest star in the first season of “Southern Charm.” By the second season, Kathryn had become a main cast member, and she continued to be a significant presence on the show for eight seasons. In early 2023, Kathryn announced her departure from “Southern Charm,” reflecting on her journey and how the show captured many pivotal moments in her life. During her time on the show, Kathryn appeared in over 110 episodes.

Outside of television, Kathryn ventured into the business world by launching the Kensie + Saint line of children’s furniture, named after her two children. She also served as a brand ambassador for Gwynn’s, a department store in Charleston. However, she faced controversy when she was dropped by the store after exchanging Twitter messages with activist Mika Gadsden, which were perceived as racist.

Personal Life

Kathryn’s personal life, particularly her relationships, has been a focal point both on and off the screen. Despite a 29-year age gap, Kathryn and Thomas Ravenel, her co-star on “Southern Charm,” became romantically involved. Their relationship led to the birth of two children, daughter Kensington and son St. Julien. However, the couple broke up in 2016 and subsequently engaged in a protracted custody battle. In May 2023, Thomas Ravenel was awarded sole custody of their children due to concerns about Kathryn’s drug use, negligent parenting, and reckless behavior that allegedly endangered the children. Despite the difficult situation, Kathryn has remained committed to her children, sharing heartfelt messages on social media about her love for them and the pain of being apart.

In 2020, Kathryn entered a relationship with Chleb Ravenell, and the couple moved in together in the spring of 2021. Their relationship was also documented on “Southern Charm,” including their eventual breakup, which aired in a July 2022 episode.

Real Estate

In June 2019, Kathryn Dennis listed her five-story home in Charleston for sale at $1.8 million. The pink-colored home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, offering a glimpse into the lifestyle of the Southern Charm star.

Kathryn Dennis Net Worth

