Kathy Bates, an acclaimed American actress and director, has a net worth of $20 million. Known for her versatile performances on both screen and stage, Bates has appeared in over 120 film and television projects, including notable Broadway productions like “Fifth of July” (1980), “Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” (1982), and “‘night, Mother” (1983–1984), for which she received a Tony nomination.

Kathy Bates Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth June 28, 1948 Place of Birth Memphis, Tennessee Nationality American Profession Actress, Director

Early Life

Kathy Bates was born Kathleen Doyle Bates on June 28, 1948, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her mother, Bertye, was a homemaker, and her father, Langdon, was a mechanical engineer. Kathy has two older sisters, Patricia and Mary. She attended White Station High School and then Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where she joined the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and studied theatre, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1969. In 1970, Bates moved to New York City to pursue an acting career, taking classes at the William Esper Studio.

Kathy Bates Career

Bates is perhaps best known for her role as Annie Wilkes in Stephen King’s “Misery” (1990), which earned her an Academy Award. Her other significant films include:

“Fried Green Tomatoes” (1991)

“Dolores Claiborne” (1995)

“Titanic” (1997)

“The Waterboy” (1998)

“About Schmidt” (2002)

On television, Bates has appeared in five seasons of the FX series “American Horror Story.” She also portrayed Jo Bennett on NBC’s “The Office” (2010-2011), Harriet Korn on NBC’s “Harry’s Law” (2011-2012), and Ruth Whitefeather Feldman on Netflix’s “Disjointed” (2017-2018). As a director, Kathy has worked on projects like the 2006 film “Have Mercy” and episodes of “Homicide: Life on the Street” (1996), “NYPD Blue” (1996), and “Six Feet Under” (2001–2003).

Bates made her film debut in 1971 with “Taking Off” and appeared on television for the first time in a 1977 episode of the NBC soap opera “The Doctors.” She guest-starred on “The Love Boat” in 1978 and appeared in “Straight Time” with Dustin Hoffman the same year. Kathy’s Broadway debut came in 1980 with “Goodbye Fidel.” She received a Tony nomination for her role in “‘night, Mother” in 1983. In 1988, her performance in “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” earned her an Obie Award and a Drama Desk Award nomination.

During the 1980s, Bates appeared in several films, including “Two of a Kind” (1983), “Signs of Life” (1989), and “Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” (1982). She also made guest appearances on television series such as “All My Children” (1984), “One Life to Live” (1984), “Cagney & Lacey” (1986), “St. Elsewhere” (1986–1987), “China Beach” (1989), and “L.A. Law” (1989).

Her breakthrough role came in 1990 when she played the obsessed fan Annie Wilkes in “Misery,” earning critical acclaim and winning an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Bates starred in another Stephen King adaptation, “Dolores Claiborne,” in 1995.

Continued Success

Bates’ performance as Evelyn Couch in “Fried Green Tomatoes” (1991) earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She received her first Primetime Emmy nomination in 1996 for portraying Helen Kushnick in HBO’s “The Late Shift.” In 1997, Bates played Molly Brown in “Titanic,” one of the highest-grossing films of all time. She earned another Academy Award nomination for “Primary Colors” (1998) and multiple Emmy nominations for her roles in “3rd Rock from the Sun” and “Dash & Lilly.”

In 2002, Bates received an Oscar nomination for “About Schmidt.” She earned additional Emmy nominations for her role in “Six Feet Under” and appeared in films such as “Around the World in 80 Days” (2004), “Failure to Launch” (2006), “Fred Claus” (2007), “Revolutionary Road” (2008), and “The Blind Side” (2009). She also voiced characters in “Charlotte’s Web” (2006), “Bee Movie” (2007), and “The Golden Compass” (2007).

In 2013, Bates joined the cast of “American Horror Story,” playing various characters across multiple seasons. She starred in films like “Tammy” (2014), “Bad Santa 2” (2016), “On the Basis of Sex” (2018), and “Richard Jewell” (2019). Bates has also appeared on TV shows like “Feud: Bette and Joan” (2017), “Lip Sync Battle” (2018), and “The Big Bang Theory” (2018). She is set to appear in the film “The Miracle Club” in 2022.

Personal Life

Kathy married Tony Campisi in April 1991, after 13 years together, and they divorced in 1997. In 2003, Bates was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, but it remained private until 2009 when she announced she had been in remission for over five years. In July 2012, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. Bates later revealed she has lymphedema in her arms due to the surgery and became a spokesperson for the condition. She serves on the Lymphatic Education & Research Network’s honorary board and has been active in raising awareness and funds for lymphedema research.

Kathy Bates Awards and Nominations

Bates has won numerous awards, including:

Academy Award for Best Actress in “Misery” (1991)

for Best Actress in “Misery” (1991) Golden Globes for “Misery” (1991) and “The Late Shift” (1997)

for “Misery” (1991) and “The Late Shift” (1997) Primetime Emmys for “Two and a Half Men” (2012) and “American Horror Story: Coven” (2014)

She has also received American Comedy Awards, Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, and honors from the Broadcast Film Critics Association, Gold Derby, National Board of Review, Online Film & Television Association, Satellite Awards, and Screen Actors Guild. Bates was honored with the François Truffaut Award at the 2006 Giffoni Film Festival and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the 2011 Women Film Critics Circle. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Kathy Bates Real Estate

In 2001, Bates purchased an 8-bedroom home in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, for $2.9 million. The property features a library, theatre, swimming pool, spa, and 5-car garage. Previously, she lived in a Beachwood Canyon mansion that once belonged to “Dracula” star Bela Lugosi, which she sold to actor Jon Cryer for $859,000 in 1999.

Kathy Bates Net Worth

Kathy Bates net worth is $20 million.