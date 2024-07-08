Kathy Ireland Net Worth

Kathy Ireland, an American former model, actress, entrepreneur, and designer, boasts a net worth of $500 million. Ireland amassed her fortune through a successful modeling career, which she parlayed into creating the global brand Kathy Ireland Worldwide. She is currently the richest supermodel in the world.

Early Life

Kathleen Marie Ireland, born on March 20, 1963, in Glendale, California, is the daughter of John and Barbara Ireland. At 16, she was discovered by a scout from Elite Model Management at her high school. She signed with the management company and began appearing in various fashion shoots and magazine spreads. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, she enjoyed a highly successful modeling career, gracing the covers of prestigious magazines like Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Forbes, and Mademoiselle. She also appeared in 13 consecutive Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues.

Kathy Ireland Movies and TV Shows

Beyond modeling, Ireland ventured into acting, making her film debut in 1988’s “Alien from L.A.” Her other acting credits include:

“Mystery Science Theater 3000”

“Melrose Place” (1994)

“Boy Meets World” (1994)

“The Larry Sanders Show” (1993)

“Deadly Games” (1995)

“Side Out” (1990)

“A Perry Mason Mystery: The Case of the Wicked Wives” (1993)

“Once Upon a Christmas” (2000)

“Twice Upon a Christmas” (2001)

Ireland participated in reality television, including the ninth season of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009, partnering with Tony Dovolani, and appearing on “The Profit” in 2016, offering business advice to Max Kater, CEO of Murchison-Hume.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Ireland’s entrepreneurial journey began in 1993 with her line of socks for Kmart, which sold 100 million pairs. This success led to a full clothing line under her name. In the same year, she founded her own marketing firm, Kathy Ireland Worldwide (KIWW), becoming its majority owner and CEO. KIWW markets a diverse range of home goods products, including indoor/outdoor accessories, rugs, baby furniture, bedding, wedding gowns, candles, ceiling fans, fabrics, fine crystal, and mattresses.

Encouraged by Warren Buffett, a friend and mentor, Ireland expanded her company into home furnishings. After her Kmart contract ended in 2003, KIWW launched its own products, now sold in over 60,000 locations across 15 countries. By 2005, KIWW was generating nearly $1.5 billion in sales. Between 2005 and 2012, products with Ireland’s brand generated over $2 billion annually in retail sales.

KIWW also owns the talent management subsidiary Sterling/Winters Company, managing singer Janet Jackson. In 2019, KIWW signed a management and partnership agreement with actress and singer Vanessa Williams.

Philanthropy

Ireland actively supports numerous causes, providing pro bono work for organizations like Feed the Children, City of Hope, and March of Dimes. In 2013, her company, in partnership with Bendon Publishing International, donated $10 million to the annual Toys for Tots drive.

She has hosted multiple LPGA Golf Tournaments, including the Kathy Ireland Championship (1999-2001) and the Kathy Ireland Greens.com LPGA Classic (2000). In 2019, Ireland became the first woman on the board of the NFL Players Association and serves on the Board of Advocates for the Women’s National Basketball Players Association.

Publications

Ireland is also an accomplished author, writing children’s books such as:

“Mona’s Favorite Words” (2005)

“What Do Mommies Do?” (2005)

“An Angel Called Hope” (2005)

“Choo-Choo Colors”

“Gracie & Delilah: A Tale of Two Precious Pups”

“Proud to Potty”

Her first novel, “Fashion Jungle,” was published in 2020. She has also authored self-help books, including “Powerful Inspirations: Eight Lessons that Will Change Your Life” (2002), “Real Solutions for Busy Moms: Your Guide to Success and Sanity” (2009), and “Real Solutions: 52 God Inspired Messages from My Heart” (2009). Her fitness video “Body Specifics” won Fitness Video of the Year.

Personal Life

In 1988, Ireland married physician Greg Olsen. They have three children: Erik, Lily, and Chloe. A devout Christian, Ireland is vocal about her anti-abortion stance and support for Israel. She shared a close friendship with actress Elizabeth Taylor, often attending public events together and credits Taylor as her mentor.

