Kavya Maran Net Worth 2025

Kavya Maran, the dynamic CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has been a prominent figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL) landscape. Known for her charismatic presence and business acumen, Kavya has become a household name, especially among cricket enthusiasts. Her net worth, estimated at $50 million (approximately INR 409 crores), underscores her stature in the business and sports world.

Kavya Maran Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth August 6, 1992 Place of Birth Chennai Nationality Indian

Kavya Maran Family

Born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai, Kavya Maran hails from an influential and illustrious family. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, is the founder and Chairman of Sun Group, a leading media conglomerate in India. With a staggering net worth of INR 19,000 crores, Kalanithi Maran topped the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List in 2019. Kavya’s mother, Kavery Maran, is the CEO of Solar TV Community Restricted and is recognized as one of India’s highest-paid businesswomen.

Kavya’s lineage is further enriched by connections to Tamil Nadu’s political elite. Her uncle, Dayanidhi Maran, is a prominent DMK politician, and her father is the grand-nephew of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi.

Academically accomplished, Kavya holds a Commerce degree from Stella Maris College in Chennai and an MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK, equipping her with the knowledge to manage high-profile ventures effectively.

Kavya Maran Net Worth and Business Ventures

Kavya Maran net worth is $50 million. She plays a pivotal role in managing the operations of the Sun TV Network, one of India’s largest media houses. Additionally, Kavya is deeply involved in the management of two cricket franchises: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

As the CEO of SRH since 2018, Kavya has brought significant attention to the team, often being referred to as the “national crush” for her vibrant personality and engaging presence during IPL matches. Although SRH has faced ups and downs, including a recent defeat in the IPL finals, Kavya’s leadership continues to steer the team towards growth and success.

On the international front, Kavya also owns Sunrisers Eastern Cape, a cricket franchise competing in the South Africa 20 tournament (SA20). Unlike SRH, the Eastern Cape team has already clinched the SA20 title twice since the league’s inception in 2022, adding another feather to Kavya’s cap.

About Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad was established in 2013, following the disbandment of the Deccan Chargers due to financial issues. Acquired by the Sun TV Network for INR 85.05 crores per year for a five-year deal, SRH has become a formidable force in the IPL. The franchise has boasted remarkable performances over the years, despite occasional setbacks.