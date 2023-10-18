KCSE Examination to Start on October 23

The KCSE examination begins on October 23, 2023, with the rehearsals slated for Thursday, October 19.

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) said KPSEA, KILEA and KCPE will start on October 30.

This year, a total of 903,260 candidates are registered for the KCSE exam across 10,651 examination/assessment centres. There are 1,415,315 KCPE candidates across 28,533 centres, while 1,282,574 are registered for KPSEA exam across 32,584 centres.

To prepare the ground for the exams, KNEC will engage 1,700 officers to monitor this year’s Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA), the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

The officers will be drawn from the Ministry of Education, Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Kenya National Commission for UNESCO (KNATCOM), Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa (CEMASTEA), Kenya Education Management Institute (KEMI), Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), Kenya Institute for the Blind (KIB), Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA), Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KSSHA), Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), Kenya Teachers Colleges Principals Association (KTCPA) and Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA).

Others are Special Schools Heads Association of Kenya (SSHAK), Jomo Kenyatta Foundation (JKF), Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), The National Treasury, School Equipment Production Unit (SEPU), Kenya Women Teachers’ Association (KEWOTA) and Correctional Services.

During a briefing for the monitoring officers held at the KNEC head office at the New Mitihani House on Monday and Tuesday, Basic Education Principal Secretary, Dr Belio Kipsang urged the officers to be professional and committed to ensure effective and efficient conduct of the assessments and examinations.

“We play a bigger role than just delivering the examinations, we must also motivate the candidates that this is a process that we all went through and they can also do it successfully,” said Dr Kipsang.

The PS congratulated KNEC for the “good work” especially last year when the Council transitioned from administering the annual two examinations to the unprecedented five last year as the country stabilized the school calendar after the Covid 19 disruption.

This year candidates will sit the last KCPE examination with the primary school education programme transitioning fully to the competency-based curriculum (CBC) and competence-based assessment (CBA) from next year.

Dr Kipsang said the ministry and Kenyans at large will depend on KNEC to provide guidance on a smooth transition.

“Let us sign off KCPE in a way that is cheerful and worth remembering. Thank you for the good work you have done so far,” he told the monitoring officers.

KNEC Chairman, Prof Julius Nyabundi, urged the officers to report anything irregular immediately they notice it during the examinations administration so that the issues can be addressed in good time.

“KNEC is the owner of the exams, so as its representative out there, you must understand your responsibility and carry it out without antagonizing anyone,” said Prof Nyabundi.

“Do not let your personal feelings and differences with other staff get in the way of your work. The whole country depends on all of you to deliver credible exams and assessments.”

KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere thanked the stakeholders from outside KNEC for accepting to support the council in monitoring exams as they have always done.

“We are grateful for your support always, especially as the country recovered from the effects of COVID-19. We were able to administer examinations to two cohorts of candidates within the same year. We did what other countries could not do,” said the CEO.

The council is setting up a call centre at its headquarters that will receive reports from the monitoring officers from all over the country during the examinations period.

As has been the practice since 2016, KNEC had invited officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to make presentations on issues of ethics and integrity in examinations administration.

