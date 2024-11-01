KCSE Exams to go on Despite Friday Public Holiday – CS Ogamba

The Ministry of Education announced that the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams shall proceed as planned despite Friday November 1 being declared a public holiday.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos, in a notice issued on Thursday, said the late declaration of Friday as a national holiday to mark the swearing-in of Prof. Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President would not interfere with the schedule for Form Four candidates sitting for their KCSE exams.

Ogamba directed all stakeholders involved in conducting the KCSE examinations to report to their duties as usual to ensure a seamless exercise.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the public that the declaration of the holiday will not interrupt the ongoing KCSE Examination papers scheduled for Friday, 1st November 2024,” said Ogamba.

“Consequently, all members of the Multi-Agency Examinations Administration Team are instructed to report to work as scheduled to ensure that all examination activities of the day are well executed in line with Ministry of Education guidelines.”

The CS further said the directive would also apply to all other basic education institutions that are in session.

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Thursday gazetted Friday, November 1, 20024, as a public holiday to pave the way for the swearing-in of Deputy President-designate Prof. Kindiki.

This is after the High Court set aside a previous order barring Kindiki’s swearing-in following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

This ended dramatic weeks that have been full of political tension.