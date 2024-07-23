KDF Deployed to Manage Gen Z Protests in Pipeline Along Outering Road

Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) officers have been deployed to the Pipeline area along Outering Road to assist the police in managing ongoing Gen Z protests. The move aims to enhance security and ensure order amidst the demonstrations.

