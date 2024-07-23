KDF Deployed to Manage Gen Z Protests in Pipeline Along Outering Road

Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) officers have been deployed to the Pipeline area along Outering Road to assist the police in managing ongoing Gen Z protests. The move aims to enhance security and ensure order amidst the demonstrations.
KDF officers have been deployed in Pipeline along Outering Road to help the police manage the gen Z protesters. pic.twitter.com/ljBsLErw1G
— Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) July 23, 2024
Ruto sent the Kenyan military to the streets to back up overwhelmed police, only for the public to abandon demos and start cheering them on. Whoever came up with that idea will not believe. pic.twitter.com/9MNRUV4hND
— Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) July 23, 2024
Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874