KDF Hands Over Two Level 4 Hospitals to Police, Prisons 

There was sigh of relief after Kenya Defence Forces Friday handed over two remarkable Level 4 hospitals, to the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service after their completion.

The hospitals are the Wanini Kireri Magereza Level 4 Hospital in Ruiru and the National Police Service Level 4 Hospital along Raila Odinga Road.

The police have been relying on private hospitals to get medical services for their personnel.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale handed over the fully equipped facilities to his Interior counterpart Kithure Kindiki.

Duale said the state-of-the-art facilities, each with a capacity of 150 beds, mark a significant achievement in nation’s commitment to enhancing a robust healthcare infrastructure for the men and women in uniform who put themselves in grave danger to keep the country safe.

“Under the diligent supervision of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), these hospitals have been meticulously constructed to meet the highest standards of quality and functionality in the shortest possible time frame,” he said.

He added from conception to completion, the KDF has demonstrated unwavering dedication and expertise, ensuring that these institutions stand as beacons of excellence in healthcare provision.

Duale said the establishment of the hospitals underscores the importance of collaboration and synergy among various government entities.

“By working hand in hand with the Ministry of Interior we have not only amplified our capacity to deliver essential healthcare services but also fostered a spirit of unity and shared purpose in serving our fellow citizens.”

Kindiki said the government prioritises access to quality medical care by security personnel and their families as a way of appreciating the crucial role of the various security organs to keeping the country safe and secure for current and future generations.

He said all organs, agencies and formations of our country’s Internal Security and Defence continue to work together, mutually reinforcing each other in the spirit of collaboration and cooperation.

He told the police and prisons to maintain high standards of service, keep the facilities in good order and to allow a referral system to enable the local community to access services at the hospitals and especially in Ruiru.

The collaborative arrangement between the NPS and the KDF enabled the completion of the National Police Service Level 4 Hospital along Mbagathi Way at a cost of Sh1.2 billion.

“Gratified to see the actualization of this crucial milestone project that will facilitate acces to high quality health care by our men and women in uniform and their families.”

He said access to quality health care is part of the appreciation that the government and the country owes security personnel for their sacrificial and patriotic service of protecting our homeland from internal and external threats.

Present were Principal Secretaries Patrick Mariru (Defence) and Salome Muhia-Beacco (Correctional Services), The Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen. John Omenda, Commissioner General of Kenya Prisons Brig (Rtd) John Warioba and Deputy Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja and General Service Unit commandant Eliud Lagat.