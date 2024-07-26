KDF Names Brig Njuguna as New Spokesman in Changes 

Brig Paul Njuguna is the new spokesman of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Brig Njuguna succeeded Brig Ziporah Kalondu Kioko who was one of the founders of the Strategic Communication department at KDF.

The changes were made on Wednesday July 24, 2024 by the Defence Council.

Brig Njuguna had also served as the spokesman of KDF between 2018 and 2020 before being moved to the National Defence University-Kenya’s Directorate of Corporate Communications.

Brig Kioko has been in the position since 2020.

In the changes announced by the Defence Council, Brig Njuguna swapped positions with his successor.

At NDU-K, the directorate of corporate communication is under the Vice-Chancellor’s office whose main mission is to amplify the university’s NDU-K’s leadership in defence education, research, and national security and strategy imperatives through transparent, stakeholder-centric communication approaches, fostering collaboration, and advocating the university’s societal contributions and impact.

Brig Kioko has been at the KDF strategic communication department since 2008 where insiders say she steered the section from Mt Elgon military operation’s Operation Okoa Maisha, transitioned the 2010 Constitution and among others mainstreamed the environmental soldier program when the military restored water catchment areas.

She and her team established the Strategic Communications Branch in the history of KDF, sustaining KDF tour of the East Africa Community Regional Force (EACRF) and continuous advancement of innovative ways for the military to be accountable to the public through a weekly bulletin.

For Brig Njuguna he walks back to a familiar territory given he had served at the same department for at least two years.

KDF is also facing challenges in remaining relevant in the fast-changing communication sector.

With the advent of new ways of communication and especially social media, KDF and other government agencies are facing and feeling the pressure to adopt the emerging trend.

Defence Council meeting chaired by Prime Cabinet Secretary and acting Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Defence Musalia Mudavadi made several changes.

In the changes Maj Gen Stephen James Mutuku was appointed the deputy commandant National Defence College.

In the Kenya Army, the council promoted Col Edward Nyamao to Brigadier and named him Chief of Compensation and Welfare (DHQ) while Col Collins Otieno was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Personnel (HQ KA).

In Navy, the council appointed Brig John Sankale Kiswaa as the Deputy Commander Kenya Navy while Brig Peter Shikukuu Chelimo was appointed Director Centre for Security and Strategic Studies – National Defence University Kenya.

At Kenya Army, Col Paul Koech was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Training, Clement Nyakundi was promoted to brigadier and appointed Deputy Managing Director Kenya Meat Commission while Col Victor Mburu was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commander Combat Engineers Brigade.

In Kenya Airforce Col Bernard Oluoch was promoted to Brig and appointed Base Commander, Moi Air Base while Col Eutychus Nyawira was also promoted and appointed Head of Training Support and Research at NDC, Col Nehemiah Kemei to Brig and appointed Chief Executive Officer – Defence SACCO while Lt Col Mary Kamau was promoted to Colonel and appointed Colonel Finance and Audit – Defence National Security Industries.