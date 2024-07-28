Concerns as KDF Promotes Record 18 Colonels to Brigadiers

There are concerns after the Defence Council promoted a record 18 colonels to the rank of Brigadier.

Insiders say the move was unusual and raises concerns.

This came even as the Defence Council, which advises the Commander in Chief on promotions and appointments, generally meets twice a year- in March and November met last Wednesday July 24.

This was seen as unusual and abrupt.

“The announcements are usually therefore done between March to May, and between November to January. Two retirements and promotions sessions a year are more than enough,” an insider says.

The Defence Council and the Commander in Chief only handle promotions within the General Ranks (Brigadier to General).

There was no immediate comment from the Department of Defence.

All appointments and promotions below One Star General (Brigadier) are handled by the annual Board One platform and internal military structures.

“But in the changes last week, Ruto actually promoted a Lieutenant Colonel to a Colonel.

It basically means the CIC’s office has chosen to handle middle level officers’ promotions, practically invading the space of Board One and military promotional structures.”

Insiders are also concerned about the sheer number of Colonel promoted to Brigadiers and argue this has never happened.

There are about 36 Brigadiers in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

President Ruto promoted about 18 Colonels to Brigadiers, but promoted only one Brigadier to Maj Gen.

“This means that essentially, the notice you were reading purporting to be about appointments and promotions, was actually the sacking of half of KDF’s One Star Generals! And it came in July, away from the traditional period. The first question is; what is going on in the military?” Insiders say the only Two Star promotion, Maj Gen Stephen Mutuku, was posted to National Defence College as Deputy Commandant.

Presumably, the erstwhile holder, Maj Gen Rashid Abdi Elmi, was sent home. There are reports he is headed for a post at the airport.

Also, a new Brigadier was posted to command the 8th Brigade, KDF’s most hardened and combat-ready brigade, replacing Brig David Chesire.

Brig Apollo Ogola Aloka, the Chief of Systems at Defence Headquarters was replaced.

He was one of those due to become Maj Gen in November.

“Typically, what happens to those replaced is never mentioned in these promotions, but of course, there is no chance that 18 new Brigadiers would be added without upward movement within existing Brigadier ranks. So all these guys have gone home.”

So why?

Insiders say Ruto wants to create his own General in the coming years, and has gone into the Colonel pool and appointed his own, new One Star Generals whom he can look towards as mentored solely by himself.

“The bigger question is why he needs this in Kenya’s two-term presidential system which confines one to just ten years, by which time most of these young Brigadiers will have retired because only half can become Maj Gens and only four can become Lt Gen.” The insider argues something happened or has happened within the KDF in the past weeks or months, and Ruto has been spooked into a clean-up.

The riots and the deployment of the KDF to the streets, as well as the removal of former Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale from Defence Headquarters, may all be related. In the recent changes, the Defence Council made the following changes.

This follows a Defence Council meeting on July 24 chaired by Prime Cabinet Secretary and acting Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Defence Musalia Mudavadi.

The meeting briefed Ruto who upheld the recommendations and made various promotions, postings and appointments.

In the changes Maj Gen Stephen James Mutuku was appointed the deputy commandant National Defence College.

In the Kenya Army, the council promoted Col Edward Nyamao to Brigadier and named him Chief of Compensation and Welfare (DHQ) while Col Collins Otieno was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Personnel (HQ KA).

In Navy, the council appointed Brig John Sankale Kiswaa as the Deputy Commander Kenya Navy whole Brig Peter Shikukuu Chelimo was appointed Director Centre for Security and Strategic Studies – National Defence University Kenya.

At Kenya Army, Col Paul Koech was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Training, Clement Nyakundi was promoted to brigadier and appointed Deputy Managing Director Kenya Meat Commission while Col Victor Mburu was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commander Combat Engineers Brigade.

Other colonels promoted to brigadier and appointed include Eric Kitusya (appointed Chief of Logistics (HQ KA), Salaash Kantai (appointed Commander Military Intelligence Corps), Edward Banda (appointed Brigade Commander 8 Brigade), Jackson Lemakara (appointed Commander Embakasi Garrison), Dr Charles Ochieng (appointed Chief of Naval Medical Services), Yusuf Adan (appointed Chief of Communication Information System DHQ) while Lt Col Jane Muringi was promoted to Colonel and appointed Service Chaplain. In Kenya Airforce Col Bernard Oluoch was promoted to brigadier and appointed Base Commander, Moi Air Base while Col Eutychus Nyawira was also promoted and appointed Head of Training Support and Research at NDC, Col Nehemiah Kemei to brigadier and appointed Chief Executive Officer – Defence SACCO while Lt Col Mary Kamau was promoted to Colonel and appointed Colonel Finance and Audit – Defence National Security Industries.

In Navy, Col Lazarus Wafula was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Base Commander, Kenya Navy Base – Manda while Col Abraham Biwott was promoted to Brigadier Brigadier and appointed Base Commander, Kenya Navy Base – Mtongwe.

Col Mohamed Shemote was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Base Commander, Kenya Navy Fleet while Lt Col Marcella Kanani Aritho was promoted to Colonel and appointed Deputy Commander, Kenya Navy Fleet.

The council sits periodically to determine changes and promotions in the military. Also present was Chief of Defense Forces Gen Charles Kahariri, Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen John Omenda, Army Commander Lt Gen David Tarus, Kenya Airforce commander Maj Gen Fatuma Ahmed and Navy Commander Maj Gen Paul Otieno.