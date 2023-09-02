KDF Rangers Deployed To Secure KICC’s Red Zone Ahead Of Africa Climate Summit

Kenya Defence Forces’ Rangers Strike Force Unit is among security formations deployed to augment the General Service Unit-led security cordon around Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) ahead of the Africa Climate Summit.

It is not clear what prompted the deployment of KDF in such internal operations.

Such officers are deployed when there is a crisis or serious threat.

The event kicks off from 4-6 September, 2023 and president William Ruto will open the global conference at KICC which brings together over 30,000 leaders and investors from Africa and beyond.

The elite team joined the specialized police unit, GSU, that deployed along a 2km perimeter entailing a Red Zone around the KICC.

The multi-agency team supported by regular and traffic police units is tasked to secure KICC, the primary venue for the three-day summit, and the surrounding areas, and coordinate seamless movement with over 17 Heads of State and 20,000 delegates expected to attend.

Authorities have taken measures to secure the 2km perimeter Red Zone entailing KICC, Office of the President, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheria House, Jogoo House and Supreme Court ahead of the summit set to kick of on Monday.

Nairobi regional police commander Adamson Bungei said police had designated several roads within Nairobi CBD as red zones reserved for Africa Climate Summit delegates.

Bungei said the cordon which took effect on Friday seeks to facilitate smooth movement for the delegates during the conference.

“There will be some changes in terms of service delivery in our roads within the CBD.There some areas that have been marked as red zones and the most affected areas within the red zone will be Harambee Avenue, Taifa road, to include Reinsurance plaza,” said Bungei.

Bungei also listed City Hall Way, Wabera Street as well Parliament Road among affected roads.

Bungei called on motorists to avoid inconvenience by using alternative routes which include the Eastern bypass, Wangari Maathai Road, Outer ring Road as well as the Southern bypass.

The police listed Valley Road, Lusaka Road, Haile Selassie Avenue and University Way as alternative routes for accessing the Central Business District.

The summit aims to champion a green growth agenda and climate finance solutions for Africa and the world.

At least 17 Heads of State and Government, including the UN Secretary-General António Guterres are among high-ranking dignitaries who have confirmed attendance.

The conference has created a huge business opportunity for hotels, with 58 designated to accommodate VIPs, delegates, and participants.

This will see movements on the said routes, officials said.

A majority of the hotels are situated along key routes such as Mombasa Road, Waiyaki Way, and Limuru Road. This may also affect traffic on the mentioned roads.

Some delegates will be hosted in hotels along Thika Road and Ngong Road with these two busy roads also mapped for temporary traffic hitches.

Parking spaces earmarked for the function are; The Sunken parking near KenyaRe, Supreme Court, Holy Family Basilica, and Charter Hall. All these will be closed for public use according to security planners.

Public transport will also be affected by the disruptions.

Bungei advised motorists to plan accordingly.

“You are urged to adhere to the advisories issued by the police to avoid traffic congestion during the summit dates. Plan your schedules accordingly,” he said.

