KDF Recruitment Kicks Off in 374 Centres Amid Fears of Graft

The nationwide recruitment for members of the Kenya Defence Forces kicked off Monday August 28 amid fears of graft.

The three week exercise will take place in 374 centers.

Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Johnah Mwangi officiated the exercise in Nairobi warning against bribery for anyone to be recruited.

There are fears of malpractices given the high demand for the few slots available.

He said they had registered 80 graft related cases in the past recruitment drive and so far they have dispensed 50 of them.

“Some of these cases are complex and are pending but we will work on them.”

The Ministry of Defence had sent text messages to mobile subscribers warning them against fraudsters ahead of recruitment.

Read: Ministry of Defence Releases Dates for KDF Recruitment

“The Ministry of Defence will recruit KDF Cadets/Recruits between August and September 2023,” read the message.

“Do not buy calling letters from anyone. Recruitment is free. Report Fraud to 0726419706/0726419709.”

The ministry has partnered with various stakeholders including the police for action amid reports cons are demanding up to Sh400,000 for calling letters for one to join the Kenya Defence Forces.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the military recruitment drive shall be free, fair and above board for all qualified Kenyan youths.

He made an undertaking to have the recruitment paint a national picture by having military officers and service members selected from across the country and cautioned parents not to give any money to secure the slots.

There were fears that some marginalised groups like Shona may be left out of the drive.

KDF said all who qualify for the exercise will be considered.

Read Also: Ex-Soldier Arrested With Suspected Fake KDF Recruitment Letters In Machakos, Sh180,000 Seized

The ministry announced new recruitment into KDF in August and September 2023.

KDF is seeking to hire General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets (Regular and Graduate degree holders), Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen/women, and Defence Forces Constables.

All interested candidates for Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women vacancies had to apply online.

The deadline for applications for these categories was August 20.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified through the print media between September 17 to 24, 2023.

The other group will be recruited at various centres between August 28 and September 8.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...