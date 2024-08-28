KDF Soldier Shot, Wounded in Scuffle with Police in Embakasi 

A soldier with the Kenya Defence Forces is nursing bullet wound after he was shot in a scuffle with police in Kware area, Embakasi, Nairobi.

The drama happened on Wednesday August 28 morning, police said.

The injured soldier and his two other colleagues were arrested in the incident that happened at about 2 am.

Police said they were on patrol in Pipeline area when they arrested the three for questioning over suspicion of being criminals. The soldiers deny claims of them being criminals and circumstances leading to the drama.

The team of police officers who included a female officer bundled two of them into their car and headed towards nearby Kware police station.

According to police, on the way, a man jumped into the car and started to wrestle with the officers on board.

In the process the two arrested persons also joined in the struggle and one of them reached for the firearm of the female officer. The other two persons who had been handcuffed began shouting informing the one who had jumped into the motor vehicle informing him to grab the magazine prompting a discharge, police said.

Police said the team drove to the station where it was established that the one who was struggling with the police woman had sustained gun shot injuries on the right thigh. He was then bleeding.

The other officers said they sustained bruises on their bodies in the struggle.

The injured soldier was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

According to police, the other two continued to be violent while at the station and declined to identify themselves.

They were however subdued and upon searching them it was established they are KDF soldiers

One belongs to the army and two to air force.

The two were arrested pending probe into the shooting drama.

They have denied claims made by police on the circumstances leading to the shooting.

They said they will reveal all that transpired to the shooting.

Police authorities said they had informed their KDF counterparts to join the probe into the drama.

This is the latest drama to show hostility between police KDF. There have been a series of incidents where police and KDF personnel confronted each other over what is seen as a supremacy tussle.

In some incidents, the drama left a number of personnel from both sides with injuries.

Department of Defence headquarters said they are investigating the latest confrontation which they termed as unfortunate.