Drama as KDF Storms Police Station to Rescue Detained Colleagues in Turkana 

There was drama when Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers on Wednesday afternoon stormed Lodwar Police Station to rescue four colleagues who were arrested for disarming a police officer at a roadblock near Turkana University College.

The drama escalated going physical and threatened the relationship between the two institutions.

Police said the four army men were travelling in a water bowser while headed to Moi Gardens to fetch water when they had a confrontation with a police officer after he delayed their trip.

Witnesses said the police officer was ordered to go on his knees but refused.

He was then disarmed by one of the KDF officers who also shot several times in the air before proceeding with their journey.

The police officer was told to collect the firearm at Loturerei camp in Kanam Kemer Ward where the army men are based.

News of the incident prompted other police officers to rush to Moi Gardens where they also fired shots that caused tension in Lodwar town, before arresting the four KDF men.

Upon arrival, three KDF officers were seated in a shade and the driver was inside the water bowser.

When they were ordered to surrender, the driver cocked his AK47 assault rift which prompted officers to shoot in the air and the driver surrendered by alighting from the said water bowser.

The situation escalated after more than ten armed KDF officers stormed Lodwar Police Station in a dramatic move aimed at releasing of the four.

The station borders the Lodwar Law Courts, Turkana County Assembly and County Commissioner’s office, which attracted members of the public.

Turkana Central Sub-County Police Commander Samwel Boit, who later arrived at the police station with other officials of the Sub-County Security Committee, engaged with KDF bosses over the matter.

The four KDF officers, who had refused to provide their identities and were booked as unknown, were still detained at the police cells.

Police said they plan to charge them with robbery with violence.

The confrontation was captured on camera and was shared on social media.

Top police and military officials were Wednesday discussing how to solve the issue.

KDF has established a base at Kanam Kemer Ward on the outskirts of Lodwar town after the Turkana County Government and Ministry of Defence inked a deal allocating land for military use in different parts of Turkana back in April 2021.

The Turkana community consented to allocation of 2,000 hectares of land in Kanamkemer, being 1,000 hectares each in Kaputir, Kapedo/Napeitom, Lapur, Kibish, Lokichoggio, Nanam and Letea Wards.

KDF was also assured of access to 50,000 hectares for military training whenever the need arises.