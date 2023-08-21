KDF, UPDF Bosses Meet in Uganda Over Insecurity

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) held a Joint Defence Committee Meeting (JDC) in Mbale Resort Hotel, Mbale, Uganda to discuss among others security issues.

Such meetings between the neigbours are rare and officials termed the latest one a milestone. Officials said the bilateral engagement strengthened the relations between KDF and UPDF and sought to address security challenges within the region.

Brig Edward Rugendo of the Kenya Defence Forces commended UPDF leadership for its continued commitment toward addressing the common regional security challenges.

He also underscored the importance of partnership between the two partner states in facilitating better opportunities and better livelihoods for all East Africans.

“The basis of existing strong bilateral relations between our two countries is anchored on sharing similar interests, beliefs, and traditions. It is more so evident by looking at communities that live along our borders.”

Read: 20 Killed After Suicide Bomber Detonates Explosive Vest at a Somalia Training Camp

“We should, therefore, endeavor to foster unity so that we can continue to take advantage of available opportunities and overcome the challenges that should befall us,” he said.

Maj Gen Don William Nabasa of the UPDF also noted the shared security challenges, including terrorism, livestock theft, and the recurring security incidences on Lake Victoria that have impacted peace and security in the region.

He explained that synergy between the two nations is crucial to strengthening both countries’ defences and also facilitating the socio-economic growth and transformation of not only the two countries but the entire East African Community region.

The team will come up with strategies to be used in addressing the common crimes in the region that need to be addressed jointly.

The two countries share a common porous border where criminals use to commit their crimes.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...