KEBS Says Sh17 Billion Imported Edible Oil Safe for Consumption

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has dispelled claims that a Sh17 billion consignment of edible oil imported by the government through the Kenya National Trading Corporation was unsafe for human consumption.

KEBS on Wednesday said the consignment was inspected and tested and did not find any safety concerns.

The government agency, however, noted that the oil did not meet the Vitamin A level parameters.

“However, the sampled edible oils did not meet the Vitamin A levels specified in the Kenyan Standard. This is not a health and safety parameter; KEBS communicated the results to KNTC,” said KEBS.

“We would like to assure the public that KEBS is committed to ensuring the safety and quality of all locally manufactured and imported products into the country.”

KEBS explained that the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVC), a standard unit for evaluating the quality of all commodities and products being imported into the country, was used to analyze the edible oil.

PVC is used to make sure no inferior products end up on the Kenyan market.

This ensures that imported goods meet the relevant Mandatory Standards, Kenyan Technical Regulations, or approved specifications.

“KEBS samples and re-inspects products accompanied by Certificates of Conformity (CoCs) at the Port of Entry as a routine,” added KEBS.

In September, KEBS had written to KNTC Managing Director stating that the consignment had not met the safety standards.

“The consignments have been rejected and the importer is hereby advised to reship them back to the country of origin within 30 days from the date of this letter, failure to which they shall be destroyed at the importer’s cost,” KEBS said then.

The report indicated that the edible oil’s fat content exceeded the required amount by 0.47% by mass, containing 99.97 instead of the required 99.5, while its moisture and matter volatile stood at 105°C, against the required threshold of 0.2.