Keegan-Michael Key’s Net Worth

Keegan-Michael Key, the multi-talented American actor and comedian, boasts a net worth of $12 million. He is widely recognized for his brilliant work on the sketch comedy show Key & Peele, where his clever satire and comedic prowess earned him a loyal fanbase. Beginning his career in theater, Key rose to fame as a cast member of MADtv and later co-created Key & Peele alongside Jordan Peele, cementing his status as a comedic force in the entertainment industry.

Keegan-Michael Key Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth March 22, 1971 Place of Birth Southfield, Michigan Nationality American Profession Actor, Comedian

Early Life

Born on March 22, 1971, in Southfield, Michigan, Keegan-Michael Key was adopted as an infant by social worker parents. His mixed-race heritage, with a Black father and a white mother, shaped much of his identity and later influenced his comedic style. Key grew up in Detroit and discovered that he had two half-brothers.

After high school, Key pursued his passion for the arts at the University of Detroit Mercy, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theater. He later advanced his studies by obtaining a Master of Fine Arts in theater from Pennsylvania State University.

MADtv and Key & Peele

Key’s big break came in 2004 when he joined the cast of MADtv. During his tenure on the show, he impressed audiences with his spot-on celebrity impersonations and original characters like the unforgettable “Coach Hines.” It was also on MADtv that Key first collaborated with Jordan Peele, laying the foundation for their future partnership.

In 2012, Key and Peele co-created their own sketch comedy series, Key & Peele, which quickly became a hit on Comedy Central. Running for five seasons, the show featured hilarious skits that often went viral, earning widespread acclaim for its sharp social commentary. Key’s versatility and comedic genius shone through in the various roles he portrayed, helping the show win two Emmy Awards.

Keegan-Michael Key Movies and TV Shows

In addition to his success in sketch comedy, Keegan-Michael Key has enjoyed a thriving career in both film and television. He hosted The Planet’s Funniest Animals on Animal Planet and Brain Games on National Geographic. Key also made appearances in popular shows such as Gary Unmarried, Reno 911!, Playing House, and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Also Read: Karl Lagerfeld’s Net Worth At Death

Key’s film career includes roles in major productions like Horrible Bosses 2, Let’s Be Cops, The Lego Movie, Pitch Perfect 2, and Tomorrowland. He is also a prolific voice actor, lending his voice to animated films such as Hotel Transylvania 2, The Star, Toy Story 4, and The Lion King remake.

Key further proved his versatility with his Broadway debut in 2017 in the comedy Meteor Shower and received praise for his portrayal of Horatio in a stage production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Keegan-Michael Key Relationships

In 1998, Keegan-Michael Key married Cynthia Blaise, a dialect coach. However, the couple separated in 2015, and their divorce was finalized in 2017. As part of the settlement, Key agreed to pay $34,000 per month in alimony, along with 31% of his annual income exceeding $2.1 million, capped at $700,000. He also made a one-time payment of $655,650 before the divorce was finalized.

In 2018, a year after his divorce, Key married producer and director Elisa Pugliese in New York City.

Philanthropy

Key has described himself as a spiritual person, having explored aspects of Buddhism, Catholicism, and Evangelicism throughout his life. Despite these explorations, he identifies as a Christian. His biracial heritage has played a significant role in shaping his comedy, which often touches on issues of race and identity.

A committed philanthropist, Keegan-Michael Key works with the Young Storytellers Foundation, an organization dedicated to arts education for young people.

Real Estate

Following his divorce, Key sold his Los Feliz, Los Angeles, home for $1.48 million. In 2018, he made headlines by purchasing a luxurious $5.2 million apartment in Manhattan’s prestigious “Jenga Tower.” The building boasts high-end amenities such as a 75-foot infinity pool, a sauna, and a steam room, and is home to numerous wealthy residents, including a hedge fund manager who reportedly bought a penthouse for $27 million.

Keegan-Michael Key Net Worth

Keegan-Michael Key net worth is $12 million.