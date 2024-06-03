Keira Knightley Sibling: Get to Know Caleb Knightley

Keira Knightley is an English actress known for her work in independent films and blockbusters, particularly period dramas.

She has received numerous accolades, including nominations for two Academy Awards, three BAFTAs, three Golden Globes and a Laurence Olivier Award.

Knightley’s breakthrough roles came in 2002’s Bend It Like Beckham and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise starting in 2003.

In addition to acting, she is an activist and philanthropist. She was appointed an OBE in 2018 for services to drama and charity.

Knightley continues to take on diverse roles in both independent and mainstream films.

Siblings

Knightley has one sibling, an older brother named Caleb Knightley. Caleb is also involved in the entertainment industry, albeit in a different capacity.

He is a writer and has worked on several projects, including a novel titled, The Last Days of New Paris, which was published in 2016.

Caleb and Keira have a close relationship, often supporting each other’s work and projects.

Caleb has also been involved in some of Keira’s film projects, serving as a script consultant or providing input on storylines.

The siblings have spoken publicly about their supportive relationship, with Keira praising Caleb’s creative talents and Caleb expressing admiration for Keira’s acting abilities.

Career

Knightley began acting at a young age, securing an agent at six and making her TV debut in 1993 with a small role in the British TV movie, Royal Celebration.

She continued to take on minor TV roles throughout the 1990s, including appearances in Screen One and A Village Affair.

Knightley’s first major film role came in 1999 when she played Sabé, a decoy for Natalie Portman’s character Queen Amidala, in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Her resemblance to Portman helped launch her career.

Knightley’s breakthrough role came in 2002 with the comedy, Bend It Like Beckham.

The film was a critical and commercial success, earning Knightley widespread recognition and praise for her performance.

Following Bend It Like Beckham, Knightley landed the role of Elizabeth Swann in the blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, starring alongside Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom.

The first film, The Curse of the Black Pearl, was released in 2003 and became a box office hit.

In 2005, she received her first Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Elizabeth Bennet in Pride & Prejudice.

Knightley followed this with acclaimed performances in films like Atonement, The Duchess and Never Let Me Go.

Her career reached new heights in the 2010s, with roles in critically acclaimed films like Anna Karenina and The Imitation Game.

Knightley’s performance in Anna Karenina earned her a BAFTA nomination, while The Imitation Game saw her receive a Golden Globe nomination.

Throughout her career, she has demonstrated her versatility as an actress, seamlessly transitioning between independent films and blockbusters, while consistently delivering powerful and nuanced performances.

Knightley continues to take on challenging and diverse roles, cementing her status as one of the most talented and respected actresses of her generation.

Awards and accolades

Knightley has received two Academy Award nominations for Best Actress.

Her first nomination came for her portrayal of Elizabeth Bennet in Pride & Prejudice in 2005. The second nomination was for her role as Joan Clarke in The Imitation Game in 2014.

Knightley has been nominated for three British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

She won the BAFTA for Best Actress for her performance in Pride & Prejudice in 2005. Her other two nominations were for her roles in Atonement in 2007 and Anna Karenina in 2012.

Knightley has received three Golden Globe nominations. Her first nomination was for her role in “Pride & Prejudice” in 2005.

The second nomination was for her role in Atonement in 2007. The third nomination was for her role in The Imitation Game in 2014.

In addition to her film awards, Knightley has also received recognition for her stage work.

She won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress for her performance in The Misanthrope in 2009.

Knightley has also received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her role in The Imitation Game.

She was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2018 for her services to drama and charity.

This honor recognizes her significant contributions to the performing arts and her philanthropic work.

Throughout her career, Knightley has been praised by critics for her versatility, emotional depth and ability to inhabit a wide range of characters.

Her numerous award nominations and wins are a testament to her talent and the respect she has earned from her peers and the industry.

Personal life

Knightley is married to James Righton, a British musician and keyboardist for the indie rock band The Klaxons.

The couple met in 2011 and started dating.

They got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot on May 4, 2013, in a private ceremony in France.

Knightley and Righton have two daughters together. Their first child, Edie, was born on May 5, 2015. The couple welcomed their second child, Delilah, on September 18, 2019.

Knightley has been open about her experiences as a mother, discussing the challenges and joys of parenthood in interviews.

She has also spoken about the importance of balancing her career and family life, prioritizing her role as a mother while still pursuing her acting career.