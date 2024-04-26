Keke Wyatt Siblings: All About Keyver Morton and Keever III

Keke Wyatt, born Ke’Tara Shavon Wyatt on March 10, 1982, is an American singer-songwriter and television personality.

She was exposed to music from an early age due to her parents’ involvement in church music, and her family’s encouragement to pursue secular music led her to become proficient in various genres, including gospel, R&B, pop, country and opera.

Wyatt gained recognition through her collaboration with R&B singer Avant, which resulted in the platinum album My Thoughts and the hit single, Nothing in This World.

Her debut album, Soul Sista, earned a Certified Gold status in 2001.

Wyatt continues to release music and has been involved in reality TV shows, including Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

Siblings

Wyatt has several siblings, including two older brothers named Keyver Morton and Keever III, a younger brother named Kendall, and two younger sisters named Ke’Tarah Morton and Hevean Morton who is deceased.

She also has a stepsister named Mickayla Ford from her husband Michael Ford’s previous relationship.

Wyatt’s family is musically inclined, with her parents being vocalists and organists in the church.

She has been exposed to various genres of music, including gospel, R&B, pop, country and opera, which has influenced her singing and songwriting abilities.

Career

Wyatt’s career is marked by her versatility and talent in various music genres, including R&B, soul and gospel.

Her professional debut at 10 years old with the gospel song, What If, showcased her vocal abilities and foreshadowed her future success.

Wyatt gained recognition in the early 2000s through her collaboration with R&B singer Avant, resulting in the platinum album My Thoughts and the hit single, Nothing in This World.

Her debut album, Soul Sista, was released in 2001 and earned a Certified Gold status, further solidifying her presence in the music industry.

Throughout her career, Wyatt has released several successful solo albums, including Who Knew?, Unbelievable and Rated Love.

She has also collaborated with various artists, such as Ruben Studdard, Dave Hollister and Kandi Burruss.

In addition to her music career, Wyatt has been involved in reality TV shows, including R&B Divas and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

These shows have provided a platform for her to showcase her musical talent and personal life, including her experiences with domestic violence and motherhood.

Personal life

Wyatt has been married three times and has eleven children.

She shares her four eldest children with her ex-husband, Rahmat Morton, and four children with ex-husband Michael Jamar Ford.

Wyatt also has three youngest children with her current husband, Zackariah Darring.

She has been open about her experiences as a mother of eleven children, stating that it is not as difficult as it may seem.

Wyatt has found ways to spend one-on-one time with each child, even when running errands or going to the studio.

He has also been open about her youngest son’s rare genetic disorder, Trisomy 13, and the impact it has had on her family.

Despite the challenges, Wyatt remains grateful for her children and their love and support for each other.