Kel Mitchell Siblings: Spotlight on Kenyatta and Kyra Mitchell

Kel Mitchell, born Kel Johari Rice Mitchell on August 25, 1978, is an American actor, comedian, pastor, singer and TV host.

He gained fame as an original cast member of Nickelodeon’s All That and Kenan & Kel.

Kel’s career spans various TV shows, movies and even music collaborations.

He is also known for his philanthropic work and motivational speeches for youth.

Recently, Kel released a book called Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith and competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2019.

Siblings

Kel has two siblings, namely Kenyatta Mitchell and Kyra Mitchell.

Not much is known about the duo.

Acting career

Kel began his acting career at the age of 12 and gained fame as an original cast member of the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That, where he was often paired with Kenan Thompson.

His role as Ed in the All That sketch was reprised for the 1997 film Good Burger.

Kel also co-starred with Thompson on the Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel from 1996 to 2000.

He received two Emmy Award nominations for his role as T-Bone in the children’s animated series Clifford the Big Red Dog.

From 2015 to 2019, Kel starred as Double G on the Nickelodeon sitcom Game Shakers.

Also Read: Jamie Foxx Siblings: Meet Deidra Dixon and Deondra Dixon

Pastoral career

Kel’s pastoral career began in 2019 when he became a licensed pastor.

He now serves as a youth pastor at the Spirit Food Christian Center in Winnetka, California.

In this role, Kel shares his faith and provides guidance and support to young people, emphasizing the importance of spirituality and resilience in navigating life’s challenges.

His transition to pastoral work showcases his commitment to helping others and making a positive impact beyond the entertainment industry.

Personal life

Kel has been married twice and has four children.

His first marriage was to Tyisha Hampton from 1999 to 2005, with whom he has a son and a daughter.

Kel’s second marriage is to Asia Lee, with whom he has two children.

He is also a youth pastor at Spirit Food Christian Center in Winnetka, Los Angeles.

Regarding his relationship with his eldest daughter, Allure, Kel’s daughter has claimed that he was an absentee father for more than a decade of her life, only providing financial support and not being present emotionally.

Allure shared her experiences of feeling unsupported and homeless during her college years, stating that her father only provided financial support for her high school tuition, college campus housing and first car.

She also mentioned that she was homeless in college and that Mitchell did not open his home to her, instead purchasing a dorm on campus for her to stay in.

Allure’s claims have not been publicly responded to by Kel.