    Kelis Net Worth

    Kelis, the celebrated American singer-songwriter, boasts a net worth of $4 million, stemming from her remarkable contributions to the music industry and ventures beyond.

    Date of Birth August 21, 1979
    Nationality American
    Profession Singer, Singer-songwriter, Businessperson, Chef, Designer

    Early Life

    Born on August 21, 1979, in New York City, Kelis embarked on her musical odyssey at a tender age. Raised in a musically inclined family, she honed her talents and ventured into the realm of R&B and soul. Kelis’ tenacity led her to sign a record deal with Virgin Records at the age of 20, marking the inception of her illustrious career.

    Kelis Music Career

    Kelis’ debut album, “Kaleidoscope,” introduced her unique sound to the world, garnering critical acclaim and spawning hits like “Caught Out There.” Subsequent albums, including “Tasty” and “Kelis Was Here,” propelled her to mainstream success, with chart-topping singles like “Milkshake” solidifying her status as a musical powerhouse.

    Beyond her musical endeavors, Kelis ventured into the culinary world, graduating from Le Cordon Bleu cooking school and releasing her own line of sauces. Her culinary pursuits, coupled with her passion for food, culminated in the release of her cookbook, “My Life on a Plate,” showcasing her diverse talents and entrepreneurial spirit.

    Personal Life

    Kelis’ personal journey has been marked by triumphs and challenges, including her marriage to rapper Nas and subsequent divorce. Despite facing adversity, Kelis persevered, finding love and fulfillment in her marriage to photographer Mike Mora, with whom she shared precious moments before his untimely passing.

    Kelis net worth of $4 million is amassed through her illustrious career as a singer, designer and businesswoman for decades. Kelis’ tenacity led her to sign a record deal with Virgin Records at the age of 20.

