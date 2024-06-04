Kelly McGillis Net Worth 

Kelly McGillis, an American actress renowned for her roles in classic films such as “Witness,” “Top Gun,” “The House on Carroll Street,” and “The Accused,” has a net worth of $4 million. Over her career, McGillis has also appeared in various horror films, including “The Innkeepers” and “We Are What We Are,” and has performed on stage in numerous productions such as “Don Juan,” “Twelfth Night,” “Hedda Gabler,” and “The Graduate.”

Film Career

Kelly McGillis’s breakthrough came in 1985 with her role as Rachel Lapp in “Witness,” where she portrayed an Amish mother whose son witnesses a murder. This performance earned her nominations for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA award. Following this success, she starred opposite Tom Cruise in the iconic film “Top Gun” (1986), which became one of the most popular movies of the 80s. McGillis continued her film career with notable roles in “The Accused” (1988) and “Cat Chaser” (1989). However, her negative experience on the latter led her to take a brief hiatus from acting.

In the 90s, McGillis starred in various films, including “Grand Isle” (1991), “The Babe” (1992), and “North” (1994). Her later film credits include “Painted Angels” (1998), “Ground Control” (1998), and “The Settlement” (1999). Entering the new millennium, she appeared in “The Monkey’s Mask” (2000) and “Morgan’s Ferry” (2001), among other films. McGillis also ventured into the horror genre with roles in “Supergator” (2007), “Stake Land” (2010), “The Innkeepers” (2011), and “We Are What We Are” (2013).

Stage Career

While studying at Juilliard, McGillis performed in William Congreve’s “Love for Love” and went on to appear in various off-Broadway and Broadway productions. She has acted with the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC, in plays like “The Merchant of Venice,” “Twelfth Night,” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Other notable stage credits include “Don Juan,” “The Seagull,” “Mary Stuart,” “Hedda Gabler,” and “Mourning Becomes Electra.” In 2004, McGillis toured as Mrs. Robinson in “The Graduate” and later performed in the British tour of “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” in 2010.

Television Career

McGillis made her television debut in the 1984 film “Sweet Revenge” and appeared on the soap opera “One Life to Live” the same year. She has starred in numerous television films, including “Private Sessions” (1985), “Perry Mason: The Case of the Fatal Framing” (1992), “Remember Me” (1995), and “The Third Twin” (1997). Her TV career also includes appearances in “An Uncommon Grace” (2017), “Mother of All Secrets” (2017), “The Outer Limits,” “The L Word,” and “Z Nation.”

Early Life

Kelly McGillis was born on July 9, 1957, in Los Angeles, California. She is the eldest of three daughters of Dr. Donald McGillis and homemaker Virginia McGillis. Raised in Newport Beach, she attended Newport Harbor High School. McGillis pursued higher education at Allan Hancock College’s Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts before moving to New York City to study at Juilliard, where she graduated with a BFA in 1983.

Personal Life

In 1979, McGillis married Boyd Black, a fellow Juilliard student, but they divorced in 1981. She later married Fred Tillman in 1989, with whom she had two daughters, Kelsey and Sonora. The couple divorced in 2002. McGillis came out as a lesbian in 2009 and married Melanie Leis in 2010; however, they split in 2011. McGillis currently resides in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Philanthropy

Throughout her life, McGillis has faced significant personal traumas, including a 1982 rape and a 2016 assault in her North Carolina home. Despite these challenges, she remains active in her career and personal advocacy.

