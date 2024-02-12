Kelvin Kiptum Net Worth: Celebrating A Marathon Legend

Kelvin Kiptum, a legendary figure in the world of marathon running, left an indelible mark on the sport with his extraordinary talent and unmatched achievements. At the time of his passing in 2024, Kiptum boasted a net worth of $500,000, a testament to his remarkable success and influence in the athletics world.

Kelvin Kiptum Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth December 2, 1999 Place of Birth Keiyo District Nationality Kenyan Died February 11, 2024 Profession Athlete, Marathoner

Early Life

Born on December 2, 1999, in Chepsamo village, Eldoret, Kiptum hailed from a family deeply entrenched in the world of athletics. With a father who was a former runner and a mother who excelled in volleyball, Kiptum’s upbringing was steeped in sporting influences from an early age. Surrounded by the legacies of esteemed athletes like Eliud Kipchoge and Haile Gebrselassie, Kiptum’s passion for running was ignited from childhood.

Attending St. Patrick’s High School in Iten, Kiptum honed his skills under the tutelage of Brother Colm O’Connell, a renowned Irish coach celebrated for shaping Kenyan champions. His formative years laid the foundation for a stellar athletic career that would captivate the world.

Kelvin Kiptum Athletic Career

Kiptum’s professional journey in long-distance running commenced in 2016, and he quickly ascended to prominence with a string of impressive victories. His breakthrough came in 2018 when he clinched the Eldoret Half Marathon title with a remarkable time of 1:02:01.

Subsequently, Kiptum made waves on the international stage, triumphing at prestigious events like the Casablanca and Beirut marathons. In 2020, he achieved a new personal best at the Valencia Half Marathon, further solidifying his status as a rising star in the world of distance running.

The year 2022 marked a watershed moment in Kiptum’s career as he etched his name in history by becoming the third man ever to break the elusive two-hour-two-minute barrier at the Valencia Marathon.

Kelvin Kiptum World Record

Kiptum’s crowning achievement came at the 2023 London Marathon, where he delivered a masterful performance, clinching the gold medal and setting a new world record with an astonishing time of 2:01:25. This historic feat surpassed the previous record held by Eliud Kipchoge, cementing Kiptum’s legacy as one of the greatest marathon runners of all time.

Following his triumph in London, Kiptum continued to defy expectations, breaking Kipchoge’s world record yet again at the 2023 Chicago Marathon with an unofficial time of 2:00:35. His unparalleled success on the track propelled him to global acclaim and earned him substantial financial rewards.

Kelvin Kiptum’s Net Worth

Kelvin Kiptum net worth was $500,000 primarily attributed to his illustrious career in athletics.

Kelvin Kiptum Salary

His numerous victories and record-breaking performances not only earned him accolades but also lucrative financial incentives, including a $150,000 prize for winning the Chicago Marathon and setting a new world record.

Kelvin Kiptum Endorsements

Furthermore, Kiptum’s endorsement deals, including his association with Nike and the highly coveted Alphafly 3 shoes, contributed to his financial prosperity.

Kelvin Kiptum Shoes

Kelvin Kiptum wore new Nike ‘super shoes’ Alphafly 3 shoes during the Chicago Marathon in October – which saw the 24-year-old become the first runner to post under two hours and one minute in an official race.

The shoes go for a whooping £ 600 on eBay. The shoes are particularly special because they are made with ultra-light materials that are reinforced by carbon inside a special responsive foam.

Kelvin Kiptum Cause of Death

Kelvin Kiptum, 24 killed in a road accident at Eldoret-Kaptagat. Kiptum made a breakthrough in 2023 as a rival to compatriot Eliud Kipchoge – one of the greatest marathon runners.

Kiptum – who was driving – and his 36yo Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana died on the spot while a third occupant survived with serious injuries, police said.