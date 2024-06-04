Ken Griffey Jr Net Worth 

Ken Griffey Jr., a celebrated former professional baseball player, has amassed a net worth of $90 million. Known as “Junior” or “The Kid,” Griffey’s career highlights include playing for teams such as the Seattle Mariners and the Cincinnati Reds. Renowned for his impressive home run record, Griffey ranks seventh in all-time home run rankings with 630 home runs. His defensive prowess earned him ten Gold Glove Awards, solidifying his status as one of the greatest players in baseball history. Griffey was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016, receiving an astounding 99.32% of the vote, and he was a 13-time All-Star. Post-retirement, he joined the Mariners’ front office as a special consultant.

Career Earnings and Contracts

Throughout his illustrious baseball career, Ken Griffey Jr. earned $150 million in salary alone, equivalent to around $190 million when adjusted for inflation. His peak annual salary was $12.5 million, achieved in four seasons (2001, 2003, 2004, 2005). In 2001, this salary was comparable to earning $18.4 million today. His final MLB salary was $2.3 million. Griffey’s most significant contract was a nine-year, $116.5 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds in 2000, which deferred half the money to a future date. As a result, Griffey continues to receive $3.5 million annually from the Reds until 2025.

Early Life

George Kenneth Griffey Jr. was born on November 21, 1969, in Donora, Pennsylvania. His father, Ken Griffey Sr., was also an MLB player, joining the Cincinnati Reds when Ken Jr. was about six years old. The family then moved to Cincinnati, Ohio. Griffey Jr. demonstrated athletic potential early on, excelling in baseball and football during his high school years. He was named the U.S. high school baseball player of the year in 1987 after hitting 17 home runs in two seasons.

Career

Ken Griffey Jr. began his professional career in 1987 when the Seattle Mariners drafted him as the number one overall pick. He received a $160,000 signing bonus and gained experience with the Bellingham Mariners and the San Bernardino Spirit. Griffey made his official MLB debut in 1989 and played 11 seasons with the Mariners, hitting 398 home runs and stealing 167 bases. A notable moment in his career was playing alongside his father in 1990, making them the first father-son duo in MLB history to play on the same team.

In 2000, Griffey was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Although injuries affected his performance, he managed to make a significant comeback in 2005, earning the National League Comeback Player of the Year award. Griffey’s stint with the Reds, however, is often viewed less favorably compared to his time with the Mariners. After a brief period with the Chicago White Sox, Griffey returned to the Mariners in 2009 and retired from professional baseball in 2010.

Endorsements

Griffey supplemented his MLB earnings with lucrative endorsement deals from brands like Nintendo and Nike. Known for his marketability and clean image, Griffey was never linked to steroid use, making him a popular figure for endorsements. He also appeared on the box of Wheaties cereal.

Film and Television Appearances

Outside of baseball, Griffey made several cameo appearances in films and TV shows, including “The Simpsons,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Little Big League,” and “Summer Catch.”

Personal Life

Ken Griffey Jr. and his wife Melissa have three children, including an adopted child. Their son, George Kenneth III (Trey Griffey), is an NFL wide receiver, and their daughter Taryn plays women’s basketball. The Griffey family resides in Florida.

Real Estate

In 2004, Griffey purchased a $2.75 million mansion in Windermere, Florida. The 10+ acre lakefront property features a 24,000-square-foot mansion with a sports court, resort-style pool, and a dock. He also owns adjacent vacant lots for added privacy.

Health Issues

Griffey has been diagnosed with pleurisy, an inflammatory condition affecting the lung lining, causing significant pain. He was first diagnosed with this condition in 2007.

Suicide Attempt

At 18, Griffey attempted suicide by overdosing on aspirin but was saved after being rushed to the hospital. He later revealed that depression and arguments with his father had driven him to this desperate act.

Philanthropy

Griffey founded The Ken Griffey Jr. Family Foundation, supporting charities such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and various hospitals. To raise funds for his foundation, he launched a series of wines in 2008.

