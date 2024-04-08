Kenan Thompson Siblings: Sibling Squad Behind the SNL Star

Kenan Thompson is an American comedian and actor.

He was born on May 10, 1978, in Columbus, Ohio, and moved to Atlanta, Georgia, when he was nine months old.

Kenan’s mother enrolled him in acting classes at age five, and he began his acting career in the early 1990s.

He was an original cast member of Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy series All That (1994–2005) and starred in his own sitcom Kenan & Kel (1996–2000) with his co-star Kel Mitchell.

Kenan also had roles in The Mighty Ducks franchise, Good Burger, and as the title character in the 2004 film Fat Albert.

He has been a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live since 2003, making him the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history.

Kenan has been nominated six times for a Primetime Emmy Award for his work on SNL, winning once. He is ranked at No. 88 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Teen Stars.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Kenan has two siblings, an older brother and a younger sister.

His older brother’s name is Kerwin Thompson, and his younger sister’s name is Kerissa Thompson.

Kerwin is also an actor and has collaborated with his brother on various projects, including appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Double Dare.

Kerissa is a singer and songwriter, and her career has benefited from the platform and recognition associated with being Kenan’s sister.

She has appeared on his albums and has been involved in his projects, which has helped her gain exposure and establish herself within the music industry.

Kenan’s relationship with his siblings, particularly his sister Erika, is significant due to the close bond and mutual support that exists within their family.

Erika plays an important role in Kenan’s life and career, contributing to his success as a comedian and actor.

As a sister, Erika provides emotional support and encouragement to Kenan, and her involvement in his professional endeavors has been instrumental in his growth as an artist.

Kenan’s siblings’ occupations are also related to the entertainment industry, with Kerwin Thompson being an actor and Kerissa Thompson being a singer and songwriter.

They have collaborated with Kenan on various projects, showcasing their unique talents and contributing to his success.

Parents

Kenan’s parents are Fletcher Thompson and Elizabeth Ann Thompson.

The pair were his parents when he was born, and they have been an integral part of his life and career.

Elizabeth is known to be a career woman and an entrepreneur, while Fletcher’s specific occupation or net worth is not explicitly mentioned.

Also Read: Bekka Allick Siblings: All About Josiah Allick

Career

Kenan’s career is marked by significant achievements in acting and comedy.

He began his acting journey in the early 1990s and rose to fame as an original cast member of Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy series All That (1994–2005), where he collaborated with co-star Kel Mitchell.

This partnership led to their own sitcom Kenan & Kel (1996–2000).

Kenan’s career expanded to include roles in various films such as The Mighty Ducks franchise, Good Burger, and Fat Albert.

In 2003, he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL), becoming the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history.

On SNL, Kenan showcased his versatility through celebrity impressions like Al Sharpton, Whoopi Goldberg and Bill Cosby.

He has been nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, winning once in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Kenan’s career also includes starring in his sitcom Kenan in 2021 and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his comedic talent, versatility and enduring presence in the entertainment industry.