Kendall Jenner Siblings: Growing Up With Superstar Siblings

Kendall Jenner is an American model, media personality and businesswoman who rose to fame through the reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

She has a successful modeling career, appearing on the covers of top magazines and walking high-profile runways.

Kendall is known for her work with brands like Estée Lauder and her clothing line with sister Kylie.

Born in 1995 in Los Angeles, she is part of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has achieved significant success in the fashion industry.

Additionally Kendall ranks as one of the highest-paid models and having a strong social media presence.

Siblings

Kendall has an older sister, Kylie, and eight older half-siblings.

From her father’s side, she has three older half-brothers, namely Burt, Brandon and Brody Jenner and one older half-sister, Casey Marino.

From her mother’s side of the family, Kendall has three older half-sisters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and one older half-brother, Rob Kardashian.

Kendall and Kylie are often referred to as the Jenner sisters, and they have a close bond.

Parents

Kendall was born on November 3, 1995, in Los Angeles, California, to parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, who were previously known as Bruce Jenner.

Kris, also known as the Momager, is a television personality and the mother of six children from two marriages.

Kendall is the eldest daughter from her parents’ marriage.

She is responsible for the success of the reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and its numerous spin-offs, which have made the family a household name.

In addition to her role as a manager, Kris is also a successful entrepreneur, co-founding a clothing boutique and appearing on various television shows.

She has been instrumental in the rise of her children’s careers, including Kendall’s successful modeling career.

Career

Kendall has an impressive modeling career, having walked the runway for top designers like Marc Jacobs, Chanel and Victoria’s Secret.

She has also graced the covers of prestigious fashion magazines such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

Kendall’s modeling career began in 2010 when she signed with Wilhelmina Models, and she quickly rose to fame, becoming one of the highest-paid models in the world by 2017.

She has worked with numerous brands, including Estée Lauder, Calvin Klein and Adidas.

However, her career has also been marked by controversy, with some critics accusing her of only achieving success due to her famous family.

Despite the criticism, Kendall has remained committed to her career and has even ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her own tequila brand, 818 Tequila, in 2019.

She has also expressed her passion for photography and has worked as a photographer for various projects.