Kendall Vertes Siblings: Meet Charlotte and Ryleigh

Kendall Vertes is an American dancer, social media influencer, reality TV actress, singer and content creator.

She gained recognition for her participation in the reality TV show, Dance Moms, and has since built a significant presence on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Kendall is currently 19 years old and has showcased her talents in various fields, including dancing, singing, modeling and acting.

She is known for her close friendship with Maddie Ziegler, another prominent figure from Dance Moms, and is in a relationship with Andrew Ciufo, a baseball player for Georgetown University.

Kendall has a strong social media following and has released music videos like Wear ‘Em Out.

Additionally, she is an advocate for diabetes awareness and mental health.

Siblings

Kendall has two sisters, Charlotte and Ryleigh.

They are not as publicly known as Kendall, who has gained fame through her appearances on Dance Moms and her social media presence.

While Kendall often shares glimpses of her family life on social media, her sisters have a more private presence.

The three sisters seem to share a close bond, with Kendall occasionally featuring her siblings in her posts and videos.

Parents

Kendall’s parents are Jill and Erno Vertes.

Jill is known for her appearances on the reality TV show, Dance Moms, alongside Kendall.

She has been supportive of Kendall’s dance career and has been actively involved in her daughter’s journey in the entertainment industry.

Erno Vertes, Kendall’s father, has a more private presence and is not as prominently featured in the public eye.

The Vertes family has been supportive of Kendall’s pursuits in dance, music and other ventures, with both parents playing a role in Kendall’s upbringing and career development.

Career

Kendall is a multi-talented individual with a diverse career that spans dancing, singing, acting and content creation.

She rose to fame through her participation in the reality TV show, Dance Moms, and has since ventured into various artistic fields.

Kendall began dancing at a very young age and has continued to showcase her skills in dance, modeling, singing and acting.

She has appeared in music videos, including her own and collaborations with other artists like Mack Z, Todrick Hall and JoJo Siwa.

Additionally, Kendall has released singles like Wear ‘Em Out and Out Loud, showcasing her musical talents.

Apart from her entertainment career, she is also active on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where she engages with her fans and shares snippets of her life.

Personal life

Kendall is in a relationship with Andrew Ciufo, a baseball player for Georgetown University.

Their relationship has been documented on social media, where they share moments together and express their affection for each other.

Andrew has been supportive of Kendall’s career and endeavors, and the couple often posts about their adventures and experiences as a pair.

Their relationship seems to be strong and supportive, with both Kendall and Andrew sharing glimpses of their life together with their followers.