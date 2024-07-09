Kendrick Perkins, a retired American professional basketball player and current TV analyst, boasts a net worth of $28 million. Known for his robust defense and physical play, Perkins transitioned smoothly from the basketball court to the analyst’s desk, further enhancing his wealth and reputation.

Kendrick Perkins Net Worth $28 Million Date of Birth November 10, 1984 Date of Birth Nederland, Texas Nationality American Profession Professional Basketball Player, TV Analyst

Early Life

Kendrick Perkins was born on November 10, 1984, in Nederland, Texas. He grew up playing basketball with his brothers and attended Clifton J. Ozen High School in Beaumont, Texas, where he won four consecutive district championships and was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game. After graduating in 2003, Perkins briefly attended Clifton Junior College in Clifton, Texas, before entering the NBA Draft.

Kendrick Perkins NBA Career

Perkins was selected as the 27th overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2003 NBA Draft but was immediately traded to the Boston Celtics. He played with the Celtics from 2003 to 2011, contributing significantly to their 2008 NBA Championship win. Known for his defensive prowess, Perkins became a vital player for the Celtics.

Also Read: Keith Sweat Net Worth

In 2011, Perkins was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played until 2015. Following a brief stint with the Utah Jazz, where he was waived after two days, Perkins signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He concluded his NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans, retiring in 2018.

Retirement and Commentary Career

After retiring from professional basketball, Kendrick Perkins transitioned to a career in sports commentary with ESPN in 2018. He quickly gained recognition for his insightful and entertaining analysis, becoming a regular contributor to ESPN’s NBA coverage on shows like “The Jump” and “Get Up.”

Kendrick Perkins ESPN Salary

In May 2021, Kendrick Perkins signed a multi-year contract extension with ESPN, which increased his annual salary from $1 million to $2 million per NBA season.

Kendrick Perkins Contracts

Throughout his NBA career, Kendrick Perkins earned approximately $57 million. His first contract was with the Boston Celtics in 2003. Over the years, he signed multiple contracts with the team, contributing significantly to his career earnings.

In 2011, Perkins signed a four-year, $34.8 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He later signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015 and finished his NBA career with a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Personal Life

Kendrick Perkins is married to his high school sweetheart, Vanity Alpough. The couple has two children together, a son named Kendrick Perkins Jr. and a daughter named Kenzie Perkins. Apart from his career in sports commentary, Perkins is actively involved in charitable organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of America.

Real Estate

Kendrick Perkins and his family reside in Tomball, Texas, on a one-acre property featuring a 5,600 square foot house in a gated golf community.

Kendrick Perkins Net Worth

Kendrick Perkins net worth is $28 million.