KeNHA Announces Temporary Closure Of Haile Selassie Avenue

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a notice temporarily closing Haile Selassie Avenue (CBD bound) between Haile Selassie Roundabout and Parliament Road.

The closure is set to take place from Friday, April 5, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. until Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 5:00 a.m., according to an official statement shared by KeNHA.

The decision to close the designated route is attributed to the installation of Service Ducts, as stated by the highway authority.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that there will be a temporary closure of Haile Selassie Avenue (CBD Bound Lanes) between Haile Selassie roundabout and Parliament Road,” the Authority announced.

Motorists are advised to adhere to the proposed traffic management plan during the closure and to cooperate with the police and traffic marshals stationed at the site.

Commuters traveling towards the Central Business District (CBD) along Haile Selassie Avenue will be affected by the closure.

KeNHA assured the public that measures have been implemented to minimize inconvenience during the temporary closure.

Additionally, traffic management personnel will be present on-site to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of all road users.

KeNHA recently closed a section of Uhuru Highway between Haile Selassie Avenue Roundabout and Rubis/Neno Evangelism Church. T

he temporary closure was effective from Sunday, March 31, at 10:00 p.m. to Monday, April 1, 2024, at 5:00 a.m.

According to KeNHA, the closure was necessary for the installation of service ducts. Prior to this, KeNHA had also announced the closure of Uhuru Highway 9A8 between Hotel Boulevard and the University of Nairobi roundabout (Mombasa Bound) from Thursday, March 28, 2024, to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024.