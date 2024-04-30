KeNHA closes Mai Mahiu – Narok Highway over flooding

Motorists plying the Mai Mahiu-Suswa/Narok highway were Monday advised to seek for alternative routes after debris was swept into the roads following Sunday night’s heavy downpour.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) issued an alert on Monday, saying motorists should brace for heavy traffic along the said roads as they are impassable at the moment.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority would like to notify the public of the closure of Mai Mahiu – Narok Road.”

“This follows sudden siltation, coupled with heavy debris deposited on a section stretching over a kilometre this evening at Suswa area, about 27 kilometres from Mai Mahiu town towards Narok,” said a statement on Monday evening.

The authority said the closure will allow smooth clearance of the siltation and avoid incidents of vehicles getting stuck, among other possible dangers.

“The Authority advices motorists plying this route to use alternative routes including the main Nairobi – Nakuru Highway.”

Floods swept through 00 homes killing 50 people. Dozens are missing after the incident in Kianduma village.

More than 100 are admitted in hospitals.

The search and rescue mission is ongoing in the area amid heavy rains.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua led government officials to the scene to condole those affected.

“The damage is deep and devastating. It has also triggered a massive humanitarian crisis akin to what has been witnessed in other parts of our Nation as the enhanced rains leave trails of death, destruction and displacements. Nature’s fury is immeasurable,” he said.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen dispatched NYS officer to the site of the Maai Mahiu tragedy.

“It is sad that we have lost so many people. 45 is not a joke,” said the CS.

He also revealed that 300 people have died so far due to flooding after the long rains began in the country.