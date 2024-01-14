KeNHA Temporarily Closes Key Road in Kisii Over Flooding 

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Saturday closed Kaplong -Kisii Road for a short while over flooding.

This came after the Kipsonoi River Bridge, which connects Sotik and Chepilat, experienced severe flooding due to intense rainfall.

KeNHA said in a statement on X that the water levels had risen above the bridge, making travel dangerous.

The road was however in use on Sunday morning after the water levels went down, motorists said.

According to KeNHA, “this comes after significant rainfall in the catchment basins, which caused a spike in runoff, particularly this evening.”

“The Authority staff have been on the ground monitoring the water levels the whole day and were earlier guiding motorists on the safe crossing sections,”

The Authority advised motorists planning to use the road to seek alternative routes; with those headed to headed to Chebilat and Keroka advised to use the Kaplong – Sotik – Roret – Ikonge – Chebilat – Keroka route while those headed to Kisii have been advised to use the Kaplong – Sotik – Roret – Ikonge – Kisii route.

If the rains continue to be experienced in the area and lead to flooding, the authority may again close the road.

The flooding on the section of the road comes after the weatherman warned of a weekend of heavy rainfall and storms in most parts of the country.

The meteorological department said isolated storms and heavy rainfall will be felt in parts of the highlands East of Rift Valley including Nairobi.

Regions South of the Rift Valley, parts of the Coastal strip, and South-Eastern lowlands will also experience precipitation.

The Met Department added that Isiolo and Samburu Counties may experience rainfall from Friday to Monday.

The intense rains disrupted normalcy, engulfing streets, with some businesses forced to shut down temporarily in parts of Nairobi.

Motorists and commuters found themselves stranded due to impassable roads which halted transportation in different parts of the city.