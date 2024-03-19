Kenny Smith’s Net Worth

Kenny Smith, the former NBA star turned television basketball analyst, commands a net worth of $22 million, affirming his stature as a titan in both sports and media realms. From dazzling on the court to captivating audiences on screen, Smith’s multifaceted career has left an indelible mark on the sports and entertainment landscape.

Kenny Smith Net Worth $22 Million Date of Birth Mar 8, 1965 Place of Birth Jamaica Nationality American Profession Basketball player, Sports commentator, Actor

Early Life

Hailing from the bustling streets of Queens, New York, Kenny Smith’s ascent to basketball stardom was nothing short of extraordinary. Raised in the vibrant enclave of LeFrak City, Smith honed his skills under the tutelage of legendary coach Jack Curran at Archbishop Molloy High School. A standout talent, Smith’s prowess on the court earned him accolades, including the prestigious title of McDonald’s All-American.

Kenny Smith College Career

Venturing into the collegiate arena, Smith donned the iconic Carolina blue as he joined forces with basketball royalty at the University of North Carolina, including none other than Michael Jordan. Under the guidance of renowned coach Dean Smith, Smith showcased his dynamic abilities, leaving an indelible mark on the storied program.

Transitioning to the professional ranks, Smith’s NBA journey kicked off with the Sacramento Kings, where his electrifying debut season earned him accolades and acclaim. A consummate playmaker, Smith’s tenure with the Houston Rockets yielded two NBA championships, solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with on the court.

Media Presence

Following a decade-long tenure in the NBA, Smith seamlessly transitioned to the world of television, where he found his calling as a revered basketball analyst for Turner Sports. Joining the esteemed lineup of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Smith’s insightful commentary and infectious charisma endeared him to audiences worldwide, earning critical acclaim and prestigious awards along the way.

Personal Life

Off the court, Smith’s personal life reflects a tapestry of triumphs and joys, from his enduring relationships to his proud role as a parent. Through it all, Smith’s unwavering commitment to excellence and passion for the game continue to inspire generations, cementing his legacy as a true icon of the sport.

Kenny Smith Net Worth

