    Kenya to Abolish Visa Requirements for All Africans By December 31 – Ruto

    President William Ruto says Kenya will lift visa requirements for all Africans by December 31, 2023.

    The head of state said the move will boost trade with African countries.

    Speaking during the Three Basins Summit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dr Ruto said the requirements hinder trade.

    “It is time we realise the importance of trade amongst ourselves and allowing goods, services, people and ideas to move freely across the continent,” he said on Saturday.

    He stated that trade within the East African community has improved since the abolishment of tariffs and visa requirements.

    More follows 

