Kenya Airways Leases Airbus Aircraft to Enhance Operations 

Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ) signed a short-term lease agreement with Hi Fly, one of the world’s leading lease and charter specialist airlines to enhance operational efficiency during the peak festive season.

The ACMI lease will see the immediate introduction of an A330 Airbus into the KQ fleet to support operational efficiency as well as enhance capacity in the market.

The wide-bodied aircraft has a capacity for 299 passengers, split into 24 in the business cabin and 275 in the economy class.

And as a wide-bodied plane, it augments the existing cargo space with additional belly capacity.

KQ Group Managing Director and CEO, Allan Kilavuka said the airline needed to take practical steps in the short term to address the pertinent challenges in the market.

“With the current capacity constraints on the back of the growing demand for airline travel, we need to balance our customers immediate needs by bringing more capacity into the market,” said Kilavuka.

The arrival of the aircraft will also support the anticipated increased number of travellers.

This includes a controversial order on ending visa requirements for all visitors to Kenya starting in January 2024 making Kenya visa-free country.

According to Kilavuka, this was the quickest way to immediately deal with capacity challenges because it enables us to get an aircraft that is ready to fly.

“With the arrival of the aircraft, we expect to see improved operational stability and efficiency, as well as enhanced capacity for the convenience of our passengers,” noted Kilavuka.

The plane landed at JKIA on Wednesday night.