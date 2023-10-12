Kenya Airways Plane Intercepted And Diverted From Heathrow To Stansted

A Nairobi to Heathrow flight was Thursday intercepted by the RAF and diverted to Stansted Airport over a “potential security threat”.

A London Stansted spokeswoman said the Kenya Airways Boeing 787 “landed safely with Essex Police in attendance”.

“The aircraft was escorted to a remote parking stand with normal flight operations now continuing,” she said.

The plane was diverted to Stansted just before 15:45 BST.

Essex Police said: “We are currently attending an incident at Stansted Airport.

“A flight traveling from Nairobi to Heathrow was diverted to Stansted this afternoon. The airport remains open.”

It also confirmed reports the RAF intercepted a Kenya Airways Boeing 787 en route from Nairobi to London Heathrow, but could not give any more details.

Kenya Airways through a notice said in conjunction with the security authorities of the Government of Kenya and the United Kingdom they were able to assess the security threat and briefed those on board to take safety precautions.

The plane is on the ground after landing at Stansted, but police did not say if there was any ongoing threat, or if passengers were still on board.

Additional report by BBC

