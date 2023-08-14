Kenya Among Top 30 Most Dangerous Countries Globally In 2023: Report

Kenya has been placed among the top 30 most dangerous countries globally for the year 2023, according to research conducted by Insider and published by Yahoo Finance.

The ranking has raised concerns as Kenyan troops are already engaged in peacekeeping efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aiming to restore stability.

The nation has entered into an agreement to deploy police officers to Haiti to help address the instability caused by criminal gangs. Interestingly, Haiti did not make it to the list of the top 30 most dangerous countries.

The global ranking positioned Kenya at the 25th spot, just two positions below war-ravaged South Sudan.

The assessment involved evaluating each country’s performance in the latest Global Peace Index, the Global Terrorism Index, and the average homicide rate.

Specifically, Kenya exhibited a relatively high terrorism index ranking of 20 and a global peace index ranking of 34.

However, when it came to the per capita homicide rate, Kenya showcased a lower ranking of 117 compared to many other countries within the top 30.

The report highlights that the number of terrorist-related deaths caused by attacks from Al-Shabaab has risen in Kenya, despite the majority of these attacks occurring in Somalia.

Among East African nations, Kenya fared better than the Democratic Republic of Congo, which was ranked as the second most dangerous country globally, trailing only Nigeria.

The list also encompassed other East African countries, with South Sudan securing the 27th spot and Burundi landing at 28th. Strikingly, the list was dominated by African nations, claiming 16 out of the 30 positions.

Mali was ranked third on the list, while Somalia emerged as the fifth most dangerous country globally, largely due to the ongoing threat posed by the extremist group Al-Shabaab.

