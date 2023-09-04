Kenya Considering Abolishing Visa Requirements – President Ruto

President William Ruto says Kenya is considering abolishing visa requirements for visitors.

Speaking during the Africa Climate Summit currently taking place at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), the head of state said it was unfair to ask visitors for Visas when coming home.

“We are having a conversation as Kenyans because it is unfair to ask anybody coming home for visas,” he said.

Last week, Kenya removed visa requirements for Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) nationals.

Immigration and Citizen Services Director General Evelyn Cheluget said in a circular that the waiver is in compliance with “the East Africa Community (EAC) regulations on free movement of persons within the member states.”

In August, the government announced visa-free travel for Indonesia.

The previous month, the Kenya Kwanza government lifted visa requirements for the Comoros and Senegal.

Kenya and Djibouti lobbied for a visa-free policy in June to promote trade between the two nations.

While addressing the African Private Sector Dialogue Conference on Free Trade, in May, the President told African delegates that, that might be the last time they will pay for visas to enter the country.

In February this year, Eritrea and Kenya agreed to permanently scrap visa requirements for their citizens.

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr Ruto agreed that Kenyans holding ordinary passports would be granted visa-free entry to South Africa.

