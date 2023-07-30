Kenya To Deploy 1,000 Police Officers To Help Restore Normalcy In Haiti 

Kenya has committed to deploy a contingent of 1,000 police officers to help train and assist Haitian police to restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has said.

“Kenya stands with persons of African descent across the world, including those in the Caribbean, and aligns with the African Union’s diaspora policy and our own commitment to Pan Africanism, and in this case to “reclaiming of the Atlantic crossing,” said the CS.

“Kenya’s proposed deployment will crystalize once a mandate from the UN Security Council is obtained and other Kenyan constitutional processes are undertaken.”

He added an Assessment Mission by a Task Team of the Kenya Police is scheduled within the next few weeks.

This assessment will inform and guide the mandate and operational requirements of the Mission.

Dr Mutua also reiterated Kenya’s commitment to standing together with other African countries to help them achieve peace and stability including Sudan, Eastern DRC and Niger.

Regarding the ongoing conflict in Sudan, Mutua said that Kenya in its position as the chair of IGAD’s quartet, would explore all ways to ensure that the nation attains ceasefire.

“Kenya supports various initiatives that aim to restore stability to the Republic of Sudan… IGAD, Jeddah process and the Sudan’s neighbours’ initiative. Harmonization and/or alignment of strategy between the various initiatives is vital for an effective solution,” he said.

“From a neutral position, we continue engaging with stakeholders from across the spectrum and will continue to urge demonstration of strong solidarity with the people of Sudan.”

Mutua also commended the ongoing peace efforts between Kenya and DRC to ensure the central African nation attains peace.

On Niger, he said the military cue is a breach of the norms of the African Union.

“Kenya condemns the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger by a military coup and demands his unconditional release. The Coup constitutes an egregious breach of the norms of the African Union which prohibit unconstitutional change of government, “Mutua stated.

