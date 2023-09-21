Kenya Establishes Diplomatic Relations with Haiti

Kenya has formally established diplomatic relations with Haiti.

President William Ruto and Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry witnessed the signing of the agreement at the Kenyan Mission in New York, United States.

The agreement signed by Minister Jean Victor Génus and Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua will facilitate cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Ruto called for a holistic approach that includes political, security, and developmental considerations to effectively address the situation in Haiti.

He said Kenya will do its part in leading a well-resourced and effective Multinational Security Support Mission in the country.

“As the leading nation in the UN-backed security mission in Haiti, we are committed to deploying a specialized team to comprehensively assess the situation and formulate actionable strategies that will lead to long-term solutions,” he said.

Henry said Haiti needs all the necessary support to address immense security, humanitarian, environmental and economic challenges facing the people of Haiti.

He said the people of Haiti look forward to the elimination of criminal gangs that have been inflicting terror since 2021.

In a high-level opening session of the Climate Ambition Summit at the United Nations General Assembly, President Ruto called on the international community to mobilize resources for the implementation of the Nairobi Declaration.

He said the resolutions of the Africa Climate Summit align economic growth with climate action, offering the most effective response to the climate change problem.

“The industrial and socio-economic transformation of Africa and the developing countries is, at the same time, the surest pathway to effective implementation of global climate action,” he said.

Kenya is set to send up to 1,000 police officers to Haiti to stabilize the Caribbean nation under gang control.

The process of sending the team is ongoing.

Earlier, Ruto attended the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers 2023 forum, which brings together stakeholders to keep track of the implementation of SDGs.

At the forum, he called for debt restructuring to stabilize the economies of countries in debt distress.

President Ruto said it was time for the international financial system to be reformed to address such financial challenges.

He noted that the current system is counterproductive in driving the global transformation agenda.

“A restructuring to ease the burden is urgent if the globe is to collectively meet its development goals,” he said.

Ruto also attended a forum hosted by Fauna and Flora International CEO Kristian where he advocated for the implementation of a carbon tax on fossil fuels and carbon credits.

This, he said, is key to raising funds to unlock Africa’s renewable energy potential.

“This will accelerate the transition towards cleaner, sustainable energy sources,” he added.

Ruto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explored new ideas for funding climate action and reforms in the international financial system. They also committed to expediting the bilateral labour agreement that will open up new job opportunities for our skilled and industrious youth.

The President and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley agreed to campaign for reforms in risk profiling of developing countries.

Ruto held talks with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. He advocated for the enhancement of the IMF’s capacity to assist countries in responding to crises, with a focus on climate-related shocks.

“A stronger and more accountable IMF stands to further financial stability, thereby increasing productivity, job creation and economic well-being of the people,” he said.

The President met United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Executive Director Mr Jorge Moreira da Silva of Portugal who lauded Kenya’s leadership on renewable energy.

The President assured foreign investors of the government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment during a meeting with Susan Pointer, Amazon’s Vice President of International Public Policy and Government Relations.

During a meeting with Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans, President Ruto committed to working with the organization to mobilize the people of Africa and the world to take action for just causes.

The President commended the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for facilitating private sector investments amounting to USD 863 million, to support Kenya’s health systems, SMEs, agribusiness, and logistics.

