Kenya Exempts Ethiopians from Paying ETA Fee

Ethiopia has announced that Kenya has agreed to waive the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) payment requirements and all associated fees for Ethiopian citizens.

This is a win for both countries as it will improve the travel experience for Ethiopians visiting Kenya and strengthen the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

The announcement was made by General Bacha Debele Buta, who has been instrumental in fostering the strong partnership between Ethiopia and Kenya as the ambassador of Ethiopia to Kenya and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

General Buta said the payments were scrapped following a request placed by the Ethiopian government to Kenya.

Read: First Batch of Foreigners on Electronic Travel Authorization Under Visa-free Policy Arrive in Nairobi

“My heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Government of Kenya for its prompt response and kind decision to remove Ethiopian citizens from ETA-related electronic payment requirement,” the Ambassador said.

General Buta also explained that Ethiopian citizens can enter Kenya without any requirement for visa and related payment, but the requirement to fill ETA form online before arrival remains mandatory.

“We inform our citizens that they can enter Kenya without any requirement for visa and related payment, but the the requirement to fill ETA form online before arrival remains mandatory,” General Buta elucidated.

In Ethiopia, Kenyans can stay for up to one year without a visa.